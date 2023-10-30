Editor-Approved Party Attire for the Holiday Season

(Image credit: Original Illustration by Yracema Rivas)
The holiday season is just around the corner, which means my calendar will soon fill up with endless parties and festivities to attend. My secret to mastering the holiday madness is to prepare my wardrobe ahead of time for all the celebrations to come. And while shopping for party attire can be a little overwhelming, I can assure you that Net-a-Porter’s stylish edit makes it an absolute breeze. This time of year is all about glitz and glam, so a strapless glittered bustier top, a metallic twill blazer, and festive accessories are sure to fulfill any dress code requirements. Keep scrolling to shop the 16 items that have my seal of approval.
