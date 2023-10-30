Editor-Approved Party Attire for the Holiday Season

Let the festivities begin.

(Image credit: Original Illustration by Yracema Rivas)
By Raina Mendonça
The holiday season is just around the corner, which means my calendar will soon fill up with endless parties and festivities to attend. My secret to mastering the holiday madness is to prepare my wardrobe ahead of time for all the celebrations to come. And while shopping for party attire can be a little overwhelming, I can assure you that Net-a-Porter’s stylish edit makes it an absolute breeze. This time of year is all about glitz and glam, so a strapless glittered bustier top, a metallic twill blazer, and festive accessories are sure to fulfill any dress code requirements. Keep scrolling to shop the 16 items that have my seal of approval.

Sandra Mansour Strapless Glittered Tulle Bustier Top

Halfboy Distressed High-Rise Jeans

Le Monde Beryl Metallic Mary Jane Flats

Brunello Cucinelli Metallic Twill Blazer

Jacquemus La Robe Maille Oranger Ribbed Recycled-Jersey Maxi Dress

Cult Gaia Hera Nano Crystal-Embellished Knotted Satin Shoulder Bag

Simkhai Valentina Sequined Lace Midi Dress

Amina Muaddi Lupita Suede Mules

A.L.C. Erin Draped Satin Top

Alice + Olivia Riley Crystal-Embellished Satin Mini Skirt

Manolo Blahnik Leva 105 Leather Sandals

Retrofête Nara Paillette-Embellished Tulle Mini Dress

Staud Ingrid Bead-Embellished Stretch-Jersey Top

Jacquemus Embellished Stretch-Velour Midi Skirt

Self-Portrait The Micro Bow Mini Crystal-Embellished Silk Tote

Paris Texas Anja Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots

