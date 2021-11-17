16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In

Say hello to your new favorite accessory.

paris, france march 04 fashion detail of anya ziourova outfit, brown fur coat and red oversized scarf, is seen in the streets of paris after the balenciaga show during paris fashion week womenswear fallwinter 20182019 on march 4, 2018 in paris, france photo by claudio laveniagetty images
(Image credit: Claudio Lavenia)
Sara Holzman

By

We hate to be the ones to bring it up, but blistering cold temps are on the horizon and will make it just that much harder to pry yourself from the covers. But what if you could take a trusty, oh-so cozy security blanket out into the elements with you? Enter the blanket scarf. The perfect hybrid between an outerwear accessory and a comforter, these scarves are actually large enough to use as a blanket. They're the perfect travel companion and do double-duty trapping heat and adding style to your everyday wardrobe. Whether you love a soft-to-the-skin cashmere scarf, a bold plaid pattern, or find yourself gravitating towards the season's trendy puffer, we've rounded up the best cozy, covetable blanket scarf options out there.

The Plaid Scarf

This quintessential scarf print will complement all of your cold-weather corduroys and tweeds. Opt for a traditional tartan motif or a larger check pattern with bold, primary color schemes.

Scarves

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot)

Scarves

(Image credit: Christian Vierig)

Shop Them

Barbour Check Scarf

Faliero Sarti Color Block Plaid Scarf

Mackintosh Fringed Tartan Scarf

Tommy Hilfiger check print blanket scarf

The Chunky Knit Scarf

Swap your sweater sets for a chunky scarf that you can match to your cable knits. Equal parts luxe and cozy, you may even get away with wearing your heavy knits in place of traditional outerwear.

Scarves

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot)

Scarves

(Image credit: Christian Vierig)

Shop Them

Semicouture Alpaca Wool Blend Scarf

Moncler Chunky Knit Scarf

Missoni Intarsia Chunky Knit Scarf

MSGM Logo Patch Knitted Scarf

The Logo Scarf

A large, logo-adorned scarf will be the star of the show. Style yours over one shoulder, fastened with your favorite belt, or sport it over your shoulders accompanying a minimalist knit dress.

Scarves

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller)

Scarves

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller)

Shop Them

Off-White Intarsia Logo Scarf

Balenciaga All Over Logo Scarf

Acne Studios Logo Intarsia Scarf

Sonia Rykiel Scarf Intarsia Knit Logo Scarf

The Padded Scarf

Practical and punchy, a down padded scarf will envelop you in style while keeping you extra warm.

Scarves

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot)

Scarves

(Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair)

Shop Them

Aspesi Feather Down Scarf

Jil Sander Padded Down Scarf

Pierre-Louis Mascia Padded Patchwork Scarf

Studio Nicholson Padded Wrap Design Scarf

RELATED STORIES

cable knit sweaters

(Image credit: Morgan McMullen)

Fashion-Forward Cable Knit Sweaters

fair isle sweaters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fair Isle Sweater to Snuggle Up In This Winter

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.