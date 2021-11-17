16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
We hate to be the ones to bring it up, but blistering cold temps are on the horizon and will make it just that much harder to pry yourself from the covers. But what if you could take a trusty, oh-so cozy security blanket out into the elements with you? Enter the blanket scarf. The perfect hybrid between an outerwear accessory and a comforter, these scarves are actually large enough to use as a blanket. They're the perfect travel companion and do double-duty trapping heat and adding style to your everyday wardrobe. Whether you love a soft-to-the-skin cashmere scarf, a bold plaid pattern, or find yourself gravitating towards the season's trendy puffer, we've rounded up the best cozy, covetable blanket scarf options out there.
The Plaid Scarf
This quintessential scarf print will complement all of your cold-weather corduroys and tweeds. Opt for a traditional tartan motif or a larger check pattern with bold, primary color schemes.
Shop Them
The Chunky Knit Scarf
Swap your sweater sets for a chunky scarf that you can match to your cable knits. Equal parts luxe and cozy, you may even get away with wearing your heavy knits in place of traditional outerwear.
Shop Them
The Logo Scarf
A large, logo-adorned scarf will be the star of the show. Style yours over one shoulder, fastened with your favorite belt, or sport it over your shoulders accompanying a minimalist knit dress.
Shop Them
The Padded Scarf
Practical and punchy, a down padded scarf will envelop you in style while keeping you extra warm.
Shop Them
