Emily Ratajkowski Pulls Out Chunky (and Controversial) Platform Flip Flops for Summer
The supermodel approves of wearing open-toe sandals in the city.
Emily Ratajkowski just showed where she stands when it comes to wearing open-toed, platform flip flops in New York. Some might say they're an absolute no-go for a city sidewalk, often filled with trash and the more-than-occasional run-ins with rats. In spite of it all, they're the epitome of a "summer shoe." And the supermodel is embracing their slip-on comfort in her latest street-style sighting, putting the heated debate to rest (for now, at least).
Ratajkowski was spotted early in the morning on Thursday, June 27, taking her daily stroll around SoHo. On her usual route, the 33-year-old was photographed wearing a white linen button-down shirt. Her sleeves were casually rolled up to her elbows, and her top was fully unbuttoned to reveal a brown bralette worn underneath and her toned abs fully on display.
She bared the early morning heat by opting for slouchy parachute pants. They're a celebrity-favorite style not only worn by Ratajkowski on numerous occasions, but recently by stars like Jennifer Lawrence, who sported the baggy bottoms twice in a span of a few days this week alone.
Emrata's dark green bottoms were low-slung and stretchy at the waistband, the wide balloon legs hitting right at the ankles.
Ratajkowski's choice of footwear—a pair of black chunky flip flops by Axel Arigato—tied in her effortless "on-the-go" street style. She wore her brunette hair down and completed her look with black oversized sunglasses and large gold hoop earrings.
Despite its universal and timeless nature, there's nothing more divisive at the moment than the flip flop silhouette when it comes to summer dressing. It's known for its easy-to-wear functionality for just about any occasion (which includes a casual walk around Manhattan, as seen on Emrata), but every year, ushers in an influx of heated opinions surrounding the shoe. (Marie Claire's editor-in-chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, is anti-flip-flop, considering close-toe sandals like a fisherman style to be her summer essentials.)
But Ratajkowski is a longtime experimental fashion darling. The debate surrounding the rubber sandals isn't stopping her from comfortably tackling her errands—or serving her usual off-duty style—anytime soon.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Ahead, shop similar black flip-flops inspired by Emily Ratajkowski.
Shop Emrata's Chunky Flip Flops
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Emma Roberts Says “Fame Has Never Been the Goal” After Watching Her Aunt Julia Roberts’ Superstardom Sometimes Turn “Really Scary”
“There’s nothing scarier to me than being so famous that you’re never left alone.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William’s 42nd Birthday Photo Symbolizes How the Prince of Wales Is Rewriting the Royal Family Parenting Playbook
Taken by Princess Kate, the snap “is a physical expression of their togetherness during what has been an emotionally challenging time.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Lupita Nyong'o's 'Quiet Place' Press Tour Style Is Something to Talk About
The actress hit her latest premiere in a stunning custom catsuit.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Lupita Nyong'o Makes Noise in a Custom Prada Catsuit for Her 'A Quiet Place: Day One' Premiere
The actress hit her latest premiere in a stunning custom catsuit.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Hailey Bieber Elevates the Bubble Skirt Trend for Date Night With Justin Bieber
The Rhode founder proves baby bumps and flouncy skirts are a perfect match.
By India Roby Published
-
Selena Gomez Test-Drives a Versace Dress Gigi Hadid Debuted on the Runway
Introducing the sisterhood of the traveling dress.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Let Jennifer Lawrence Prove the Controversial Jelly Sandal Trend Is Wearable
She paired the controversial shoe with the easiest summer outfit.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
From Nicole Kidman to Katy Perry, Celebrities at Balenciaga's Couture Show Follow an All-Black Memo
From Nicole Kidman to Charli XCX and more.
By India Roby Published
-
Beyoncé Takes Over the Hamptons in a Little White Dress—and It's on Sale
Better yet: It's on sale.
By Julia Gray Last updated
-
Jennifer Lawrence Keeps Cool in the Parachute Pants Trend and $1,050 Slides by The Row
The bigger the pants, the better.
By India Roby Published
-
Cardi B Channels Princess Diana in a Harvard Sweatshirt and Biker Shorts
Pixie cut and all!
By Julia Gray Published