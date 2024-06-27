Emily Ratajkowski Pulls Out Chunky (and Controversial) Platform Flip Flops for Summer

The supermodel approves of wearing open-toe sandals in the city.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a white button-down with green parachute pants and black flip flops in New York City June 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Emily Ratajkowski just showed where she stands when it comes to wearing open-toed, platform flip flops in New York. Some might say they're an absolute no-go for a city sidewalk, often filled with trash and the more-than-occasional run-ins with rats. In spite of it all, they're the epitome of a "summer shoe." And the supermodel is embracing their slip-on comfort in her latest street-style sighting, putting the heated debate to rest (for now, at least).

Ratajkowski was spotted early in the morning on Thursday, June 27, taking her daily stroll around SoHo. On her usual route, the 33-year-old was photographed wearing a white linen button-down shirt. Her sleeves were casually rolled up to her elbows, and her top was fully unbuttoned to reveal a brown bralette worn underneath and her toned abs fully on display.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a white button-down with green parachute pants and black flip flops in New York City June 2024

Emily Ratajkowski enjoyed a morning stroll in SoHo wearing a white button-down with green parachute pants and puffy black flip-flops.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She bared the early morning heat by opting for slouchy parachute pants. They're a celebrity-favorite style not only worn by Ratajkowski on numerous occasions, but recently by stars like Jennifer Lawrence, who sported the baggy bottoms twice in a span of a few days this week alone.

Emrata's dark green bottoms were low-slung and stretchy at the waistband, the wide balloon legs hitting right at the ankles.

The Linen Relaxed Shirt
Everlane Linen Relaxed Shirt

Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bralette - Clay
Skims Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bralette

Twill Cargo Pants
Open Edit Twill Cargo Pants

Ratajkowski's choice of footwear—a pair of black chunky flip flops by Axel Arigato—tied in her effortless "on-the-go" street style. She wore her brunette hair down and completed her look with black oversized sunglasses and large gold hoop earrings.

Padded Open-Toe Flip-Flops
Axel Arigato Padded Open-Toe Flip-Flops

Le Specs black sunglasses
Le Specs Air Heart 51mm Sunglasses

Dominique Hoop Earring
Shashi Dominique Hoop Earring

Despite its universal and timeless nature, there's nothing more divisive at the moment than the flip flop silhouette when it comes to summer dressing. It's known for its easy-to-wear functionality for just about any occasion (which includes a casual walk around Manhattan, as seen on Emrata), but every year, ushers in an influx of heated opinions surrounding the shoe. (Marie Claire's editor-in-chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, is anti-flip-flop, considering close-toe sandals like a fisherman style to be her summer essentials.)

But Ratajkowski is a longtime experimental fashion darling. The debate surrounding the rubber sandals isn't stopping her from comfortably tackling her errands—or serving her usual off-duty style—anytime soon.

Ahead, shop similar black flip-flops inspired by Emily Ratajkowski.

Shop Emrata's Chunky Flip Flops

Free Platform Flip Flop
Melissa Free Platform Flip Flop

Black Fluff Flops
Fiorucci Black Fluff Flops

Tory Burch leather flip flops
Tory Burch Leather Medallion Flip Flop Sandals

Crocs Getaway Platform Flip Sandals
Crocs Getaway Platform Flip Sandals

