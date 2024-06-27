Emily Ratajkowski just showed where she stands when it comes to wearing open-toed, platform flip flops in New York. Some might say they're an absolute no-go for a city sidewalk, often filled with trash and the more-than-occasional run-ins with rats. In spite of it all, they're the epitome of a "summer shoe." And the supermodel is embracing their slip-on comfort in her latest street-style sighting, putting the heated debate to rest (for now, at least).

Ratajkowski was spotted early in the morning on Thursday, June 27, taking her daily stroll around SoHo. On her usual route, the 33-year-old was photographed wearing a white linen button-down shirt. Her sleeves were casually rolled up to her elbows, and her top was fully unbuttoned to reveal a brown bralette worn underneath and her toned abs fully on display.

Emily Ratajkowski enjoyed a morning stroll in SoHo wearing a white button-down with green parachute pants and puffy black flip-flops. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She bared the early morning heat by opting for slouchy parachute pants. They're a celebrity-favorite style not only worn by Ratajkowski on numerous occasions, but recently by stars like Jennifer Lawrence, who sported the baggy bottoms twice in a span of a few days this week alone.

Emrata's dark green bottoms were low-slung and stretchy at the waistband, the wide balloon legs hitting right at the ankles.

Skims Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bralette $34 at Net-a-Porter

Open Edit Twill Cargo Pants $60 at Nordstrom

Ratajkowski's choice of footwear—a pair of black chunky flip flops by Axel Arigato—tied in her effortless "on-the-go" street style. She wore her brunette hair down and completed her look with black oversized sunglasses and large gold hoop earrings.

Le Specs Air Heart 51mm Sunglasses Visit Site

Despite its universal and timeless nature, there's nothing more divisive at the moment than the flip flop silhouette when it comes to summer dressing. It's known for its easy-to-wear functionality for just about any occasion (which includes a casual walk around Manhattan, as seen on Emrata), but every year, ushers in an influx of heated opinions surrounding the shoe. (Marie Claire's editor-in-chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, is anti-flip-flop, considering close-toe sandals like a fisherman style to be her summer essentials.)

But Ratajkowski is a longtime experimental fashion darling. The debate surrounding the rubber sandals isn't stopping her from comfortably tackling her errands—or serving her usual off-duty style—anytime soon.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ahead, shop similar black flip-flops inspired by Emily Ratajkowski.

Shop Emrata's Chunky Flip Flops

Melissa Free Platform Flip Flop $89 at Nordstrom

Tory Burch Leather Medallion Flip Flop Sandals Visit Site