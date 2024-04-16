What does one wear when New York City temperatures reach over 70 degrees? According to Emily Ratajkowski , a sports bra and parachute pants will suffice.

On April 15, the supermodel took her canine, Colombo, on their daily walk around Lower Manhattan where she was captured showing off her toned abs in a gray sports bra. Earlier in the day, Ratajkowksi had on a beige puffer jacket—but as temperatures climbed, she took it off and tied it around her waist.

Emily Ratajkowski taking her dog, Colombo, on a daily stroll in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The High Low podcast host styled her top with bright red, low-waisted parachute pants. She accessorized with black sunglasses, gold and silver jewelry pieces, and—her favorite shoes—white and black Adidas Samba sneakers.

Ratajkowski's latest street style ditches the transitional dressing rulebook and immediately jumps into full-on summer mode. Her sports bra moment is also a complete contrast from what the 32-year-old wore two weeks ago.

The supermodel's #OOTD consisted of a gray sports bra, red parachute pants, and white Adidas Samba sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While New York City was full of scattered showers in March, Ratajkowski opted for casual silhouettes, putting a supermodel spin on layering via a leather jacket, hoodie, and baggy sweats.

Most days, nothing seems to stop Ratajkowski from wearing a barely-there outfit. From no-pants to plunging ensembles, the polarizing "less is more" approach has long been a part of her core wardrobe both on and off duty. (She taps stylist Emma Jade Morrison to style up her aesthetic for more formal occasions.)

For the past few seasons, street style trends have been full of outfits that juxtapose proportions with tiny tops and voluminous pants—so this time, her styling approach is right on trend. Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez debuted a spring outfit formula with a similar approach to mixing and matching. In her case, extra-wide-leg jeans and chunky platform Uggs played up the skintight fit of her cropped turtleneck.

With warm weather in full swing, Ratajkowski might be giving a glimpse at all her summer wardrobe will offer. Her two-piece spring outfit is easy to copy with the pieces below.

