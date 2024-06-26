Jennifer Lawrence Keeps Cool in the Parachute Pants Trend and $1,050 Slides by The Row
The 'No Hard Feelings' actress wore the Y2K-inspired style for the second time this week.
Jennifer Lawrence isn't letting New York's heat wave stop her from enjoying her daily stroll around the city or summer's parachute pants trend. On Tuesday, June 25, the No Hard Feelings star was captured enjoying a casual day out with a friend in Manhattan.
Lawrence opted for breezy layers for her afternoon stroll, which included a slightly oversized white T-shirt. She styled the basic tee with a linen beige button-down shirt on top, worn unbuttoned and sleeves loosely rolled up to the elbow.
Lawrence tied together her look—which consisted of all oversized silhouettes—with super baggy parachute pants. The loose-fitted bottoms featured a drawstring waist, and the legs of her bottoms were untailored, leaving them at a nearly floor-sweeping length. She sported the slouchy style in butter yellow—this year's rising color trend (and one of Lawrence's favorites).
The 33-year-old starkly contrasted the bright color palette of her #OOTD with all-black accessories. She finished her street-style look with suede black slides from The Row. She also carried an XXL maxi bag on her shoulder and wore black sunglasses for a low-key incognito touch.
Leave it to the actress to maintain her effortlessly casual street style, no matter the season (or New York's scorching temps). In most instances, Lawrence is consistent when it comes to her favorite brands and silhouettes.
The actress is clearly a fan of the parachute pants. Over the weekend, she wore the same bottoms in bright red, plus a similar T-shirt and the same black tote bag. She accessorized the look with a pair of The Row's red fishnet jelly flats, along with the brand's black bucket hat and Luv Lou's tortoise sunglasses.
Lawrence's latest look taps the 2000s-inspired parachute pants, which, along with styles like cargo, balloon, and barrel-leg bottoms, have made a comeback, replacing tight, restricting pants like skinny jeans. The Hunger Games star joins stars from Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Jennifer Lopez, who have unapologetically embraced the "bigger is better" sartorial motto in their everyday. Though ultra-wide and low-slung (and depending, extra-long), Lawrence pulls off the bottoms with ease, proving they're a lot easier to wear than one might think.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Ahead, shop similar parachute pants inspired by Jennifer Lawrence's New York street-style look.
Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Parachute Pants
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Cardi B Channels Princess Diana
Pixie cut and all!
By Julia Gray Published
-
Meghan Markle’s Lifestyle Brand, American Riviera Orchard, Has Reportedly Decided on What Product Offering the Public Can Buy First—and It Feels Authentic to Meghan Herself
If buzz is true, Meghan will be joining a space already quite saturated with celebrity offerings.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The Phenomenon of Chappell Roan's Concert Outfits
We spoke with the pop sensation's stylist about her on-stage style, which includes drag references, theatrics, and a few history lessons.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Cardi B Channels Princess Diana in a Harvard Sweatshirt and Biker Shorts
Pixie cut and all!
By Julia Gray Published
-
The Phenomenon of Chappell Roan's Concert Outfits
We spoke with the pop sensation's stylist about her on-stage style, which includes drag references, theatrics, and a few history lessons.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Kendall Jenner Goes Barefoot for a Date at the Louvre in a Romantic Black Skirt Set
Wouldn't you want an It Shoe for this moment?
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
How Anna Sawai Stays "Grounded" Even at Her First Chanel Couture Show
The breakout star of 'Shogun' uses fashion to be true to herself.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Katie Holmes Confirms the Boho Maxi Is the Easiest Summer Dress Trend
Fit for her Italian getaway—and all summer travels.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Naomi Campbell Swaps Her Heels for Air Jordans at the Chanel Paris Couture Show
What's fashion week without a few unlikely pairings?
By India Roby Published
-
This Barbie Is Wearing Kallmeyer to Pride
Daniella Kallmeyer's queer-coded suiting has now been miniaturized for Barbie.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Coordinates With Bad Bunny for a Paris Date in a Semi-Sheer Little Black Dress
The couple turned a work event into a casual couple moment at Paris Couture Fashion Week.
By India Roby Published