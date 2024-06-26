Jennifer Lawrence isn't letting New York's heat wave stop her from enjoying her daily stroll around the city or summer's parachute pants trend. On Tuesday, June 25, the No Hard Feelings star was captured enjoying a casual day out with a friend in Manhattan.

Lawrence opted for breezy layers for her afternoon stroll, which included a slightly oversized white T-shirt. She styled the basic tee with a linen beige button-down shirt on top, worn unbuttoned and sleeves loosely rolled up to the elbow.

Jennifer Lawrence enjoyed a day out in Manhattan with a friend wearing a white T-shirt with a beige button-down and butter yellow parachute pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence tied together her look—which consisted of all oversized silhouettes—with super baggy parachute pants. The loose-fitted bottoms featured a drawstring waist, and the legs of her bottoms were untailored, leaving them at a nearly floor-sweeping length. She sported the slouchy style in butter yellow—this year's rising color trend (and one of Lawrence's favorites).

Madewell Whisper Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt Visit Site

Everlane The Linen Boyfriend Shirt $98 at Everlane

The No Hard Feelings star styled the laidback style with black mules from The Row, a matching maxi bag, and oversized sunglasses. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 33-year-old starkly contrasted the bright color palette of her #OOTD with all-black accessories. She finished her street-style look with suede black slides from The Row. She also carried an XXL maxi bag on her shoulder and wore black sunglasses for a low-key incognito touch.

The Row Hugo Suede Easy Mules $1,050 at Bergdorf Goodman

House of Sunny The Sling Bag $250 at Revolve

Le Specs Lunettes De Soleil Air Heart $75 at Revolve

Leave it to the actress to maintain her effortlessly casual street style, no matter the season (or New York's scorching temps). In most instances, Lawrence is consistent when it comes to her favorite brands and silhouettes.

The actress is clearly a fan of the parachute pants. Over the weekend, she wore the same bottoms in bright red, plus a similar T-shirt and the same black tote bag. She accessorized the look with a pair of The Row's red fishnet jelly flats, along with the brand's black bucket hat and Luv Lou's tortoise sunglasses.

Lawrence's latest look taps the 2000s-inspired parachute pants, which, along with styles like cargo, balloon, and barrel-leg bottoms, have made a comeback, replacing tight, restricting pants like skinny jeans. The Hunger Games star joins stars from Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Jennifer Lopez, who have unapologetically embraced the "bigger is better" sartorial motto in their everyday. Though ultra-wide and low-slung (and depending, extra-long), Lawrence pulls off the bottoms with ease, proving they're a lot easier to wear than one might think.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ahead, shop similar parachute pants inspired by Jennifer Lawrence's New York street-style look.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Parachute Pants