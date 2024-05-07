For Emily Ratajkowski, the first Monday of May—aka the Met Gala—was an unforgettable night full of sheer, see-through, and mesh galore. The supermodel not only put a naked spin on this year's "Garden of Time" theme, but took a '90s approach to the polarizing trend at the afterparty.
On Monday, May 6, Ratajkowksi headed to the official Met Gala "AprèsMET" afterparty, which she co-hosted alongside Carlos Nazario, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez, Renell Medrano, and Francesco Risso. While at the WSA building in downtown Manhattan, the 32-year-old was captured wearing a sheer violet slip mini dress from Alexander McQueen's Spring/Summer 1998 collection for Givenchy.
Her dress, styled by Jorden Bickham and sourced from Los Angeles-based shop Tab Vintage, was made of violet mesh fabric and embroidered with blue stars throughout. The neckline and skirt were decorated with multi-colored fringe beading. Ratajkowksi's #OOTN revealed her Victoria's Secret's black bralette and high-waisted thong underneath.
Ratajkowski completed her ensemble for the late-night celebration with a glittering black mini bag and gladiator-style sandals from René Caovilla.
Ratajkowski always uses her "go bold or go home" style mentality to her advantage, whether she's off-duty, on the catwalk, or on the red carpet. The "High Low" podcast host has long adored the sheer trend especially, and in 2024—Met Gala and all—it seems that the controversial style isn't leaving her wardrobe anytime soon.
Earlier in the night, Ratajkowski also put a revealing twist on the Met Gala theme, "Garden of Time."
At the event, she opted for yet another archival pull: a long-sleeve, crystal-embellished ensemble from Atelier Versace's Fall/Winter 2001 collection. She also wore Chopard accessories with her sheer look.
Whether it's the Met Gala steps or the event's subsequent afterparty, Emily Ratajkowski is all for unapologetically sticking to her personal style on the red carpet. While the "Garden of Time" was interpreted in a variety (and mostly, literal) ways, the supermodel her signature touch to her look on fashion's biggest night with lots of sheer and hard-to-cop archival pulls.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
