Eva Longoria's Molten Gold Ralph Lauren Gown Shimmers Like a Trophy
She's absolutely glowing.
Days after glowing in yellow Stella McCartney on the cover of Marie Claire, Eva Longoria shimmered even more in gold Ralph Lauren on the red carpet.
Longoria attended Elle's Women in Hollywood event on Nov. 19 in a one-shoulder gown that resembled molten gold (or a little gold Academy Award). The dress's glitter-coated fabric cascaded across her left shoulder and down her torso before gathering like a Grecian goddess's robes at her right hip. Even more shimmering details gathered like starlight along the bottom hem of her skirt, which had a semi-sheer effect to show off some leg.
While semi-sheer, nearly-naked dresses are par for the course in Eva Longoria's red carpet repertoire, Ralph Lauren is a less common name. The Desperate Housewives star usually opts for couturiers like Elie Saab and Tony Ward—the more metallic and revealing, the better. But the Elle carpet's focus on Hollywood talent naturally leaned toward home-grown designers. Several other stars arrived at the event in their sparkliest Polo pieces, including Selena Gomez in a black Ralph Lauren suit and Demi Moore in an off-the-runway mirrorball gown.
Longoria is the type of red carpet dresser who prefers to let her outfit do the talking. Speaking with me before her appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, she explained why she almost always juxtaposes her naked dresses and all-over-embellished gowns with simple hair and makeup. "I like a simple glam. I'm really into small head shapes with the hair, very, very clean makeup like a strong lash line, and that's about it," she said. "That kind of lets the fashion do the work then, in terms of making a statement."
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
