Eva Longoria's Molten Gold Ralph Lauren Gown Shimmers Like a Trophy

Days after glowing in yellow Stella McCartney on the cover of Marie Claire, Eva Longoria shimmered even more in gold Ralph Lauren on the red carpet.

Longoria attended Elle's Women in Hollywood event on Nov. 19 in a one-shoulder gown that resembled molten gold (or a little gold Academy Award). The dress's glitter-coated fabric cascaded across her left shoulder and down her torso before gathering like a Grecian goddess's robes at her right hip. Even more shimmering details gathered like starlight along the bottom hem of her skirt, which had a semi-sheer effect to show off some leg.

Eva Longoria glittered in a golden Ralph Lauren dress on the Elle Women in Hollywood red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While semi-sheer, nearly-naked dresses are par for the course in Eva Longoria's red carpet repertoire, Ralph Lauren is a less common name. The Desperate Housewives star usually opts for couturiers like Elie Saab and Tony Ward—the more metallic and revealing, the better. But the Elle carpet's focus on Hollywood talent naturally leaned toward home-grown designers. Several other stars arrived at the event in their sparkliest Polo pieces, including Selena Gomez in a black Ralph Lauren suit and Demi Moore in an off-the-runway mirrorball gown.

Longoria paired her golden gown with long, straight hair and simple black eyeliner. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez also wore Ralph Lauren, opting for a sparkly black pantsuit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore's Ralph Lauren came from the Fall 2024 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Longoria is the type of red carpet dresser who prefers to let her outfit do the talking. Speaking with me before her appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, she explained why she almost always juxtaposes her naked dresses and all-over-embellished gowns with simple hair and makeup. "I like a simple glam. I'm really into small head shapes with the hair, very, very clean makeup like a strong lash line, and that's about it," she said. "That kind of lets the fashion do the work then, in terms of making a statement."