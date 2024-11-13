Jennifer Lopez Performs at Elie Saab's Over-the-Top Runway Show in a Glittery Plunge Bodysuit

Jennifer Lopez may have canceled her This Is Me...Now Tour, but she never said she would spend 2024 offstage altogether. Videos of her latest surprise concert—and the plunge bodysuit she wore for it—are making this "Let's Get Loud" fan grateful for the break in her post-divorce performance hiatus.

J.Lo made a white-hot return to the spotlight at Elie Saab's 45th anniversary runway show in Riaydh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 13. The production, titled "The 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab," rivaled Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Halftime Show back in 2020. She emerged from the stage's rafters on a levitating platform decorated in feathers as sparklers erupted around her, making the glittery bodysuit she wore underneath a fringed cape absolutely shimmer. The piece featured intricate swirls of white, silver, and gold appliqués: part ice princess, part pop supernova. A pair of silver ankle boots twinkled on her feet, while hints of diamond jewelry twinkled on her fingertips. Given the setting, I can safely assume the overall design was sketched and sewn in Mr. Saab's atelier. (Exact credits for her look haven't been released, however.)

Lopez twirled and strutted through her set flanked by dancers in flapper-inspired black costumes, also crafted by the Lebanese designer. Her abbreviated set—opening with "I Will Survive" and ending on "On the Floor" and "Let's Get Loud"—was half the soundtrack to a runway show featuring more than 300 looks. Celine Dion, glittering in her own right in a gold caftan dress, opened the fashion show extravaganza. They weren't the only stars in attendance: Halle Berry and Camila Cabello sat in the audience, each dripping in sequins and embellishments Elie Saab dresses are known for.

Jennifer Lopez has been dressed by a range of luxury designers for her tours and one-off performances, as well as on the red carpet. She attended Elie Saab's show in Paris last January in woodland fairy couture, consisting of a dusty green plunge gown and a 3D floral cape. Saab also provided one of the Bridgerton ballgowns Lopez wore for her 55th birthday party in the Hamptons over the summer—which coincidentally also came paired with a surprise performance.

Jennifer Lopez walking into a fashion show wearing a long green gown and a floral cape by elie saab

Jennifer Lopez attended Elie Saab's couture show in Paris last January.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The star has hit a lot of events since calling off her tour amid proceedings in her divorce from Ben Affleck. She's attended Paris Fashion Week and started a press tour for Unstoppable, her next movie; she's also shown her support for the Wicked film adaptation in one of her best revenge dresses to date. Still, it's nice to see Jennifer Lopez back where she truly belongs: on stage. While I can deal with a rare Birkin bag hiatus, I don't know if I can go as long without seeing the star in her element.

