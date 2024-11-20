This awards season, Selena Gomez can't seem to get enough designer suiting, from little black blazer dresses to tuxedo-inspired red carpet gowns and oversize houndstooth jackets. At ELLE’s Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Nov. 19, the Emilia Pérez star kept her hot streak going with a Ralph Lauren suit covered in dazzling black studs. The double-breasted separates also featured a flattering wrap neckline, wide silk lapels, pleated trousers with a slight flare, and a waist-cinching silk cummerbund.

It was a look that clearly meant business as Netflix subscribers around the globe begin to screen the Spanish language movie musical at home. Some are even calling Emilia Pérez an Oscar contender, with particular praise for Gomez's performance as Jessi Del Monte: the grief-stricken wife of the film's titular drug cartel leader.

Selena Gomez poses in a black beaded suit from Ralph Lauren at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps that's why Gomez recently decided to crop her long brunette locks into an award season-worthy lob haircut. She's already styled the cut in a couple of different ways, including a wet look updo for the 2024 Governors Awards on Sunday, Nov. 17 and a sleek, modern take on the '60s bubble flip for the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday, Oct. 19. But I'm partial to this bouncier blowout with curled-in ends and face-framing faux curtain bangs for Tuesday's award ceremony.

Her makeup for the event showcased long, fluttering lashes, a matte nude-peach lip, and softly smokey peachy brown eyes topped with translucent silver shimmer. Having tried tons of glitter shadow toppers myself, Bodyography's Glitter Pigment in Halo—a silver diamond shimmer—would perfect for replicating the look in conjunction with Rare Beauty's Discovery Eyeshadow Palette.

Gomez shares a laugh inside the event with her Emilia Pérez co-star Karla Sofía Gascón. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bodyography Glitter Pigment in Halo $25 at Bodyography

Rare Beauty Discovery Eyeshadow Palette $29 at Sephora

Styled for the appearance by Erin Walsh, the Rare Beauty mogul accessorized her beaded ensemble with hoop earrings, a trio of diamond cocktail rings, and a wine-red manicure that spoke to fall color trends, and more specifically, fashion's current obsession with burgundy. Nearly every celebrity from Princess Kate to Zendaya has worn the hue in some way this season.

Selena Gomez accessorizes her jumpsuit with diamond rings and a merlot manicure. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a winning ensemble in every sense of the word. Let's hope it helps her nab that Oscar nomination next.