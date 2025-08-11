The Four Sneakers Defining Fall’s Entire Mood Board
The shoe hierarchy just shifted. These are officially in charge.
If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s this: I love my sneaker collection. Yes, I invest heavily in my favorite fall shoe trends, but for me, kicks reign supreme. I must have upwards of 20 pairs sitting in my apartment right now, but that won’t stop me from expanding my collection by exploring fall’s top sneaker trends.
The must-have styles for the upcoming months are simply an extension of the fall fashion trends we already know and love. Suede bags have now found a companion in luxe suede sneakers. Silver jewelry complements perfectly a chrome-finished pair of silver sneakers from this list. And ballerina-inspired shoes, popularized by Dua Lipa and Charli XCX, continue to prove their unexpected staying power for the new season.
If anything, these sneaker trends show that choosing basic white sneakers is no longer the stylish choice. Personal style once again takes the lead, so go ahead—pick one of the fun, unique pairs of sneakers from this list.
Silver Sneakers
Metallic sneakers are the latest bold trend replacing quiet luxury this season. Chrome-figured silver options are currently the most popular compared to gold or bronze choices.
Suede Sneakers
Suede is a major player in the fall fashion scene. Suede jackets and bags are already ubiquitous, so it's no surprise that suede sneakers wouldn't be far behind. Miu Miu's versions are the easiest way to tap into the look, but you can also find picks from New Balance and Reformation, too.
Ballet Sneakers
I can't walk more than a few blocks here in New York without noticing a pair of ballet-inspired sneakers. The summer microtrend has gained momentum for fall thanks to brands like Puma, Vivaia, and Adidas.
Printed Sneakers
Go wild this season with animal-printed sneakers. Prints of every kind are trending right now, from bold zebra patterns to classic cheetah prints. Keep the rest of your outfit neutral to let the sneakers stand out.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.