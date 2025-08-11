If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s this: I love my sneaker collection. Yes, I invest heavily in my favorite fall shoe trends, but for me, kicks reign supreme. I must have upwards of 20 pairs sitting in my apartment right now, but that won’t stop me from expanding my collection by exploring fall’s top sneaker trends .

The must-have styles for the upcoming months are simply an extension of the fall fashion trends we already know and love. Suede bags have now found a companion in luxe suede sneakers. Silver jewelry complements perfectly a chrome-finished pair of silver sneakers from this list. And ballerina-inspired sho es, popularized by Dua Lipa and Charli XCX, continue to prove their unexpected staying power for the new season.

If anything, these sneaker trends show that choosing basic white sneakers is no longer the stylish choice. Personal style once again takes the lead, so go ahead—pick one of the fun, unique pairs of sneakers from this list.

Silver Sneakers

SIlver sneakers are cool and surprisingly versatile. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Metallic sneakers are the latest bold trend replacing quiet luxury this season. Chrome-figured silver options are currently the most popular compared to gold or bronze choices.

Suede Sneakers

Suede sneakers offer a luxe touch to even your simplest outfits. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Suede is a major player in the fall fashion scene. Suede jackets and bags are already ubiquitous, so it's no surprise that suede sneakers wouldn't be far behind. Miu Miu's versions are the easiest way to tap into the look, but you can also find picks from New Balance and Reformation, too.

Ballet Sneakers

Ballerina-inspired sneakers are so fun. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I can't walk more than a few blocks here in New York without noticing a pair of ballet-inspired sneakers. The summer microtrend has gained momentum for fall thanks to brands like Puma, Vivaia, and Adidas.

Printed Sneakers

Cow print is just the latest It-print, but zebra and cheetah-printed options are also worth investing in. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Go wild this season with animal-printed sneakers. Prints of every kind are trending right now, from bold zebra patterns to classic cheetah prints. Keep the rest of your outfit neutral to let the sneakers stand out.

