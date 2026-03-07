Sarah Pidgeon Styles One of Spring 2026's Key Denim Trends With Classic Loafers
She's bringing Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's '90s minimalism to the streets of Paris.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
After portraying Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in Love Story, actress Sarah Pidgeon's style appears to have been heavily influenced by the '90s icon.
Having been spotted with Balenciaga's Spring 2026 It Bag earlier this week, Pidgeon crafted yet another chic outfit around a good pair of jeans. On Friday, March 6, the actress was photographed leaving her Paris hotel in a look that incorporates one of Spring 2026's key denim trends.
Pidgeon's dark indigo jeans feature a light stripe down each side, as well as a subtle crease down the front, perfectly tying into Spring 2026's tailored and trouser-like denim trend. She styled her jeans with a pair of black patent loafers, a smart black jacket, and a white T-shirt.
As reported by Marie Claire's fashion features editor Emma Childs, "Tailored, trouser-like jeans were another frequent flier [on the runway] this season. Some pairs featured front-pleats, making them look close to your favorite business slacks."
Childs continued, "Others tapered toward the ankle and came with structured side seams. Regardless, each pair of the more polished, professional-style denim would team well with a classic penny loafer and a collarless jacket in a spring work outfit."
Pidgeon accessorized her smart jeans with a pair of $590 Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1961C Sunglasses and a navy blue suede bag.
Love Story is heading towards its denouement, but Pidgeon's style seems to have been forever changed by playing Bessette-Kennedy.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Sarah Pidgeon
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.