After portraying Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in Love Story, actress Sarah Pidgeon's style appears to have been heavily influenced by the '90s icon.

Having been spotted with Balenciaga's Spring 2026 It Bag earlier this week, Pidgeon crafted yet another chic outfit around a good pair of jeans. On Friday, March 6, the actress was photographed leaving her Paris hotel in a look that incorporates one of Spring 2026's key denim trends.

Pidgeon's dark indigo jeans feature a light stripe down each side, as well as a subtle crease down the front, perfectly tying into Spring 2026's tailored and trouser-like denim trend. She styled her jeans with a pair of black patent loafers, a smart black jacket, and a white T-shirt.

Sarah Pidgeon wearing jeans and loafers in Paris. (Image credit: Iammeysam / BACKGRID)

As reported by Marie Claire's fashion features editor Emma Childs, "Tailored, trouser-like jeans were another frequent flier [on the runway] this season. Some pairs featured front-pleats, making them look close to your favorite business slacks."

Childs continued, "Others tapered toward the ankle and came with structured side seams. Regardless, each pair of the more polished, professional-style denim would team well with a classic penny loafer and a collarless jacket in a spring work outfit."

Pidgeon accessorized her smart jeans with a pair of $590 Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1961C Sunglasses and a navy blue suede bag.

Sarah Pidgeon carries a blue suede bag and wears Khaite x Oliver Peoples sunglasses. (Image credit: Iammeysam / BACKGRID)

Khaite X Oliver Peoples 1961c Sunglasses in Black and Grey

Love Story is heading towards its denouement, but Pidgeon's style seems to have been forever changed by playing Bessette-Kennedy.

