Hailey Bieber Remixes the Rich-Girl Fall Uniform in a Shiny Khaki Trench Coat and Blue Loafers

This is about to become my wardrobe fixation.

Hailey Bieber enjoyed a coffee-tasting session at Pacific Café in West Hollywood. She looked effortlessly stylish in a long tan trench coat with a classic belted waist, paired with navy loafers and retro sunglasses.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

As soon as even a whiff of fall tickles my nose, my usual pop punk, fashion editor aesthetic goes out the window—and all I want to wear is a rich-girl khaki trench coat.

Though its equestrian vibe and neutral colorway feels galaxies away from my grown-up Hot Topic look, I simply cannot stop wearing it. Even layered over the simplest outfit imaginable, the "old money" fall uniform always makes me feel effortlessly posh and kind of snobby (in a good way).

Being an "old money" darling herself, Hailey Bieber is genetically predisposed to share my love of rich-girl trench coats. So, exactly two weeks into the fall season, the Rhode Beauty founder was seen wearing a fall investment piece I can get behind.

On Oct. 6, Bieber dressed in creamy, latte-inspired hues for a coffee tasting at Pacific Café in West Hollywood. She wore a tan trench coat by Saint Laurent that skimmed her ankle and featured tortoise shell buttons (a classic design detail). Cinched at the waist, with nothing visibly underneath, Bieber's statement coat was more dress than outerwear.

Hailey Bieber wears a rich-girl trench coat like a dress in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Saint Laurent Trench Coat
Saint Laurent Trench Coat

She styled the look with even more rich-girl favorites, including $1,170 blue suede loafers from Miu Miu and an XL shoulder bag in black leather. As always, Bieber made the classic pieces feel modern, instead of stuffy. Chunky tube socks and teeny sunglasses gave her basics a fresh twist.

Furthering her 'fit's coffee-inspired coloring, Bieber carried the viral Rhode phone case: fall edition. Hers came in the not-yet-released chocolate brown colorway, likely inspired by the brand's "Espresso" Lip Tint.

Suede Penny Loafers
Miu Miu Suede Penny Loafers

Brass/black Lana Shoulder Bag
Coach Lana Shoulder Bag

Brown 'the Puffer' Iphone 13 Case
Urban Sophistication Brown 'the Puffer' Iphone 13 Case

90s Scrunch Sock
90s Scrunch Sock

Maximalism might be back in fashion, but judging by Bieber's subtly sophisticated look, "quiet luxury" is far from over. Maybe the first leopard-on-leopard outfit we saw her wear to church was also her last.

Shop Rich-Girl Trench Coats Inspired by Hailey Bieber

Double-Breasted Twill Trench Coat
Ralph Lauren Double-Breasted Twill Trench Coat

Classic Double Breasted Water Repellent Cotton Trench Coat
Mango Classic Double Breasted Water Repellent Cotton Trench Coat

New Icon Trench
J.Crew New Icon Trench

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

