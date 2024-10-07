Hailey Bieber Remixes the Rich-Girl Fall Uniform in a Shiny Khaki Trench Coat and Blue Loafers
This is about to become my wardrobe fixation.
As soon as even a whiff of fall tickles my nose, my usual pop punk, fashion editor aesthetic goes out the window—and all I want to wear is a rich-girl khaki trench coat.
Though its equestrian vibe and neutral colorway feels galaxies away from my grown-up Hot Topic look, I simply cannot stop wearing it. Even layered over the simplest outfit imaginable, the "old money" fall uniform always makes me feel effortlessly posh and kind of snobby (in a good way).
Being an "old money" darling herself, Hailey Bieber is genetically predisposed to share my love of rich-girl trench coats. So, exactly two weeks into the fall season, the Rhode Beauty founder was seen wearing a fall investment piece I can get behind.
On Oct. 6, Bieber dressed in creamy, latte-inspired hues for a coffee tasting at Pacific Café in West Hollywood. She wore a tan trench coat by Saint Laurent that skimmed her ankle and featured tortoise shell buttons (a classic design detail). Cinched at the waist, with nothing visibly underneath, Bieber's statement coat was more dress than outerwear.
She styled the look with even more rich-girl favorites, including $1,170 blue suede loafers from Miu Miu and an XL shoulder bag in black leather. As always, Bieber made the classic pieces feel modern, instead of stuffy. Chunky tube socks and teeny sunglasses gave her basics a fresh twist.
Furthering her 'fit's coffee-inspired coloring, Bieber carried the viral Rhode phone case: fall edition. Hers came in the not-yet-released chocolate brown colorway, likely inspired by the brand's "Espresso" Lip Tint.
Maximalism might be back in fashion, but judging by Bieber's subtly sophisticated look, "quiet luxury" is far from over. Maybe the first leopard-on-leopard outfit we saw her wear to church was also her last.
Shop Rich-Girl Trench Coats Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
