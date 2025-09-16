Walking into Coach's Spring 2026 fashion show on September 15, there were It bags as far as my eyes could see. The triangular suede Brooklyn bag perched on a shoulder to my left. Elle Fanning carried a denim Tabby bag to my right. My own plus-one was Coach's Empire Carry-All—the East-West style that sold out twice-over after its Fall 2025 fashion show debut in February. There were enough fawned-over Kisslock clutches and TikTok-bait plush charms to make me wonder if Coach's bag trend spell would ever break. Spoiler: It's actually getting stronger.

Inside the show, Coach's Spring 2026 ode to the streets of New York City doubled as a reveal of its next style to overtake closets everywhere. I'm not being hyperbolic: Before I could run to my laptop to introduce Coach's Kisslock Barrel Bag, three of the five versions listed to shop off the runway were sold out. At press time, all five had a waiting list in place of an "Add to Cart" button.

Models carried the new Coach Kisslock Barrel bag in with several looks from the Spring 2026 collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I could see the instantaneous purchase appeal from my seat, where dimmed lights eventually rose over a collection highlighting buttery leather jackets, tulle and organza shift dresses, and well-loved cashmere sweaters. The Kisslock Barrel Bag, a $525 cylindrical style with two shoulder straps, appeared in black leather with a coordinating trench and in white leather next to a matching blouse with an oversize collar. A camel suede version topped a metallic silver jacket in sweet juxtaposition. I didn't have the measurements handy, but I could see the models gently laying their forearms over the bag's zipper in a makeshift armrest, the compartment tucked against their hips.

Still, no one needed to tell me Coach's new bag for spring is versatile. It became more and more obvious with each look that walked by on the white-carpeted runway.

Backstage, the Kisslock Barrel Bag appeared alongside a new Tabby clutch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coach Buy Now Kisslock Barrel Bag $525 at Coach

The stats I learned after the show ended made the new Coach bag feel like a grown-up cousin to my Empire Carry-All. According to the brand, the style is based off an archival design from 1973. It's 13.25" long with a 10" handle drop—downright ergonomic proportions for an everyday shoulder bag. The defining aesthetic detail is the namesake compartment set with a kisslock closure. It's sized perfectly for stashing keys or an AirTag (because I'll want to know where this bag is all the time). Its palette is as restrained as the runway's, arriving in shades of caramel, chocolate brown, and a soft blush pink.

A closer look at the Kisslock Barrel Bags. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I've had a front-row seat to the expansion of Coach's It bag empire over the past few years. Just when I think there couldn't possibly be another version of a suede tote or a patent leather shoulder bag to top the Lyst Hottest Products Index, the brand finds some uncharted design territory to explore. And judging by how quickly the Kisslock Barrel Bag flew off virtual shelves, it's still digging up exactly what shoppers haven't seen yet.

The Coach Spring 2026 fashion show also came with a revival of its mid-aughts patchwork "C" shoulder bags and a clutch version of the Tabby silhouette. Sure, the Kisslock Barrel Bag may have been the first new design to assert its place in next season's street style. I know it won't be the last.