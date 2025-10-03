I’m a Corporate Girl—These Are the Fall Items I’m Spending My End-Of-Quarter Bonus On

September means that the third quarter of the fiscal year is coming to a close, fashion weeks across the world are flooding my feed, and my personal style is finally returning after sweltering away in the Florida heat for the past few months. It also means that the Q3 bonus season is upon us. Just like any other responsible corporate girly, I've already identified exactly where my bonus will be going: in my fall wardrobe.

Whether you get a quarter bonus or are treating yourself to something new, let's dive into what is living in my brain rent-free right now until that check hits.

A Structured Jacket

I have seen some of my favorite fashion girlies wearing evening jackets and structured blazers, sparking a nonstop craving in me. This Zadig & Voltaire blazer sits front row in my fall wardrobe. I love it so much, and it's almost satisfying my itch for a structured, military-style blazer. (I still want more, though.)

Unfortunately for me, I've also fallen in love with a Ralph Lauren jacket that isn't quite old enough to have hit the resale sites yet, but is just old enough to be out of stock everywhere. Luckily, I found some other options that will hold me over until I can get my hands on that one.

By the time the third quarter rolls around, I'm always in need of a shoe update. The word need is relative, but let's say, historically, I walk into Q4 with new footwear. While this tends to be my most fun, exciting purchase, I'm in need of some staples right now.

I'm on the hunt for a new kitten heel. I'm leaning towards the Khaite Jett Dorsay pump. I love the detailed cutout, and the bordeaux colorway is perfect—it goes with everything, making it the perfect addition to my work wardrobe. I'm also eyeing selects from The Row and wear-everywhere ballet flats from Margaux.

Primal Shoes

Recently, I have seen so many variations of calf hair, snake skin, leopard print, the works—and I am definitely here for it. However, I'm partial to snake skin. These items are on my radar for fall and will be slithering their way into my closet before EOY.

My relationship with Alaïa is one of blind loyalty. I love my Alaïa flats and the minute I see a new variation, I have to have them—the snake-skin colorway is no different. They are so good—and don't even get me started on the dark brown calf hair pair.

Straight-Leg Denim

I've been living in my wide and barrel-leg jeans, so it's time for a shift. I'm not going full-swing on skinny jeans; instead, straight-leg, distressed jeans are fighting their way back into my life. I already purchased the Agnes Jean from Ruadh, a new-to-me denim brand. These elongated my legs, and I love the split hem at the bottom as a little peep show for my shoes. I found another option from Rag & Bone that provides a similar look as well.

Light Sunglasses

Q4 means longer nights and shorter days. You might be thinking, "sunglasses are unnecessary," but I'm here to draw your attention to the light—the world of light-colored lenses that is. Lighter lenses have been popular year-round, but what's a better excuse to lean into the sunglasses trend than the impending doom of daylight savings?

Jacques Marie Mage, Moscot, and Garrett Leight are my three wise men when it comes to sunglasses. It takes a lot for me to sway away from them. I've also been staring at a pair of Tom Ford sunglasses on the faces of all my favorite influencers for months, and it's about time they make it to my face instead.