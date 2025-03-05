The Row's It-Shoes Go Missing From Its Paris Fashion Week Fall 2025 Runway
Someone alert Jennifer Lawrence.
When fashion girls wanted new It-shoes from The Row most, they vanished from the runway entirely.
The Olsen twin-helmed brand held its Fall 2025 womenswear show on March 5. Most seasons, its Paris Fashion Week presentations anoint a shoe that will skyrocket to the top of Lyst's Hottest Items Index, land in the carts of longtime collectors like Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner, and spawn one thousand dupes along the way. But this season, The Row apparently rejected its It-shoe heritage and deigned to show new footwear altogether.
Phones and photos weren't allowed inside the event—and as of press time, representatives haven't shared images of the runway with Marie Claire. (This post will be updated when photos of the Fall 2025 collection are available.) Attendees like influencer @stylenotcom shared text-only dispatches from inside the intimate venue detailing the collection and its surprising lack of shoes. Models reportedly walked with hair covering their faces, knits draped over their outerwear, and absolutely zero footwear between their feet and the plush carpet serving as a runway. No ballet flats! No loafers! Certainly no jelly sandals!
"Very punk for a brand known for viral shoes to give us none at all," Rachel Tashjian Wise, fashion critic for The Washington Post, wrote on her Instagram Stories following the show.
A collection from The Row without somewhat freaky, yet actually wearable footwear is like a Chanel collection without quilted bags: It's simply hard to fathom. Creative directors Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have dominated style Substacks and celebrity street style with their designs in recent years, from the $990 Ginza sandal (a thick-soled black flip-flop) to the Mara flat (a caged jelly sandal). Even the brand's most simple-yet-luxury-coded designs, like an $820 leather ballet flat, have managed to convert fans from Hollywood to New York City.
Those who want to find the fall heir apparent to The Row's jelly sandal or mesh flats aren't out of hope yet. The Fall 2025 lookbook currently on The Row's website, released during Men's fashion week in January, displays square-toe boots and loafers styled with the label's slouchy coats and sweaters. So, brand devotees like Kaia Gerber and Zoë Kravitz won't necessarily have to go barefoot next season.
If The Row is indeed backing away from footwear for the next season, it will be the second time in as many months that the brand has made headlines for merchandising restraint. Rumors have circulated since the start of the new year that label is halting production of its viral Margaux tote bag—perhaps a sign that it's wary of all the fervor online. (The label did not respond to comment regarding Margaux's fate.)
Bottom line: What The Row giveth, The Row may taketh away.
