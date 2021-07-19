The 16 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman published
As the skinny jeans debate between Millennials and Gen Z continues, we're chiming in—not to take sides, but to sing the praises of one of our favorite denim varieties: the wide-leg jean. Yes, a wide-cut pant is inherently comfy—a foolproof way to slip back into denim post-pandemic—but they're also a great pairing for your back-to-work blazers, boots, and form-fitting tops. Not sure where to begin? Look no further than these wide-leg styles ahead.
The High-Rise
A high-rise jean can always "rise" to the occasion. Pair yours with a chunky boot to elongate your legs and a cropped cable knit sweater to accentuate your midsection.
Shop High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
The Cropped
Pair a wide-leg crop jean with your favorite laid-back tee or sweatshirt. Add sneakers or slides for an easy run-around-town ensemble.
Shop Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans
The Baggy
Baggy jeans don't have to read grunge (unless you want them to). Combined with a cardigan or blazer, you'll come off polished and utterly cool.
Shop Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans
The Distressed
Pair a strategically ripped or faded jean with a floaty, feminine-leaning blouse for a toned- down take on the trend.
Shop Distressed Wide-Leg Jeans
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
