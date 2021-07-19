The 16 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything

It's officially a trend.

wide leg jeans
(Image credit: Getty Images ¦ Christian Vierig)
As the skinny jeans debate between Millennials and Gen Z continues, we're chiming in—not to take sides, but to sing the praises of one of our favorite denim varieties: the wide-leg jean. Yes, a wide-cut pant is inherently comfy—a foolproof way to slip back into denim post-pandemic—but they're also a great pairing for your back-to-work blazersboots, and form-fitting tops. Not sure where to begin? Look no further than these wide-leg styles ahead.

The High-Rise

A high-rise jean can always "rise" to the occasion. Pair yours with a chunky boot to elongate your legs and a cropped cable knit sweater to accentuate your midsection.

High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

(Image credit: Christian Vierig)

Shop High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

MOTHER High Rise Wide Leg

NILI LOTAN Florence distressed high-rise flared jeans

Totême Flair High Rise Wide Leg Denim

Lafayette 148 New York Wyckoff High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

STAUD High Rise Panel Wide Leg Jeans

Veronica Beard Crosbie Wide-Leg Jeans

The Cropped

Pair a wide-leg crop jean with your favorite laid-back tee or sweatshirt. Add sneakers or slides for an easy run-around-town ensemble.

Cropped Wide Leg Jeans

(Image credit: Melodie Jeng)

Shop Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans

AGOLDE High Rise Crop Jeans

7 FOR ALL MANKIND Alexa High Waist Crop Wide Leg Jeans

3x1 Kickflare Jean

Rachel Comey Absolute Wide-Leg Denim Pant

Goldsign High-Rise Cropped Jeans

Zara Cropped Wide Leg Button Jeans

The Baggy

Baggy jeans don't have to read grunge (unless you want them to). Combined with a cardigan or blazer, you'll come off polished and utterly cool.

The Baggy Wide Leg Jeans

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot)

Shop Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans

& Other Stories Treasure Cut Jeans

Raey Baggy Boyfriend Jeans

Balenciaga Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans

Frame Le Baggy Palazzo Jeans

GRLFRND Wide Leg Jeans

L'Autre Chose Wide Leg Denim

The Distressed

Pair a strategically ripped or faded jean with a floaty, feminine-leaning blouse for a toned- down take on the trend.

The Distressed Wide Leg Jeans

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot)

Shop Distressed Wide-Leg Jeans

Rag & Bone Wide Leg Jeans

Moussy Vintage Odessa High-Rise Wide Jeans

DL1961 Premium Denim Hepburn High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Joe's Jeans The Blake High-Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Maje Wide Leg Organic Cotton Jeans

Alanui Distressed wide-leg jeans

