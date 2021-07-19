As the skinny jeans debate between Millennials and Gen Z continues, we're chiming in—not to take sides, but to sing the praises of one of our favorite denim varieties: the wide-leg jean. Yes, a wide-cut pant is inherently comfy—a foolproof way to slip back into denim post-pandemic—but they're also a great pairing for your back-to-work blazers, boots, and form-fitting tops. Not sure where to begin? Look no further than these wide-leg styles ahead.

The High-Rise

A high-rise jean can always "rise" to the occasion. Pair yours with a chunky boot to elongate your legs and a cropped cable knit sweater to accentuate your midsection.

(Image credit: Christian Vierig)

Shop High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

The Cropped

Pair a wide-leg crop jean with your favorite laid-back tee or sweatshirt. Add sneakers or slides for an easy run-around-town ensemble.

(Image credit: Melodie Jeng)

Shop Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans

The Baggy

Baggy jeans don't have to read grunge (unless you want them to). Combined with a cardigan or blazer, you'll come off polished and utterly cool.

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot)

Shop Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans

The Distressed

Pair a strategically ripped or faded jean with a floaty, feminine-leaning blouse for a toned- down take on the trend.

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot)

Shop Distressed Wide-Leg Jeans