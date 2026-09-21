19 Fall Items It Girls Are Buying Before They Sell Out

The It-girl uniform is varied and ever-changing. What's fashionable today might be abandoned tomorrow and vice versa—which can make your fall shopping list pretty tough to pin down. Luckily, we're squarely in the middle of fashion month, where the coolest of the cool girls are putting their style on display.
With each street style outing, fashion tastemakers subtly signal upcoming style shifts for the rest of us to decode. This season, the message is clear: Classic fall aesthetics, like suede, pony hair, and tortoise shell, are up in a big way (call it the Carolyn Bessette Kennedy effect). At the same time, more unexpected trends—such as vivid purple, balloon pants, and bug-eye sunglasses—are entering the conversation with the intent to shake things up.
Ahead, shop the chicest fall fashion trends it-girls can't get enough of—from the front row to the runways.
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Suede Outerwear
Bardot
Veronica Vegan Suede Jacket
Welcome back, suede. We've missed you. The saucy texture has taken its rightful place at the forefront of fall outerwear trends. Shop cropped styles for an updated take on the look.
Oversized Clutches
Kate Spade
Rio Suede Large Clutch Bag
Slouchy, oversized clutches have walked straight off the runways and into It-girl hearts. Stylish and big enough to fit a pair of commuter shoes and a 40 oz. water bottle? Don't tempt me with a good time.
Tassel Necklaces
Tame New York
Loulou Necklace
Often found dangling from ivory shells, silk tassels were a fixture of summer style. This fall, cool girls are reaching for metallic versions for a bit more edge.
Balloon Pants
Muehleder
Asha Pinstripe Pants
Now that we've become learned in the magic of balloon pants, we're not letting go any time soon. Even cream-colored options can feel autumnal when designed in a weighted fabric.
Spotted Accessories
Margaux
The Fonteyn
Thanks to one Matthieu Blazy, spotted ballet flats are item number one on the cool girl shopping list. These cheetah beauties are just as pretty, but feel a touch more unique.
Fringe Tops
DISSH Boutiques
Fiora Black Cupro Fringe Top
Come October, I want every piece in my closet to be bathed in opulent fringe. Blouses, pants, skirts, even shoes, should all receive the treatment, IMO.
Luxe Bangles
Agatha Paris
Bra2royal Cuff
The Carolyn Bessette Kennedy effect is alive and well in the jewelry space. Bring her love of tortoise shell accessories to your fall wrist party, with a chunky resin bangle with just a touch of glitz.
Luxe Tote Bags
Esthera
3pm Handbag Black (Was $422)
Take it from the all-powerful Birkin and invest in a chic oversized bag. A stylish, yet functional, style is absolutely essential to the well-rounded wardrobe.
Rich Eggplant
COS
Clean Cut Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
It's probably been a while since you reached for the color purple, but this season, the classic hue is back in a big way. Do as the cool girls do and shop the color trend in more masculine interpretations for a stylish contradiction.
Funnel-Neck Jackets
Soia & Kyo
Nalani Swing Coat in Waterproof Twill
This season, funnel-neck jackets are a non-negotiable. You won't catch cool girls wearing any other style, I can promise you that.
Bug-Eye Sunglasses
Collina Strada
Black Mariposa Sunglasses
This trend was coined by the ultimate cool-girl Charli XCX. Now, it's an essential part of the overall aesthetic.
Pleather Pencil Skirts
Modern Citizen
Briony Back-Slit Vegan Leather Skirt
Faux leather pencil skirts are where professional polish meets it-girl edge. Plus, they're incredibly easy to style.
Pillbox Hats
Leles Sdoughi
Leopard Pillbox Hats
When you find the right style, a statement hat can be the outfit—as is the case with pillbox hats.
Fur Scarves
EMPATH
Fur Scarf Cream Yak
The skinny scarf has gone fall. Silky styles are still 100 percent a thing, but their plush counterparts are now joining the ranks.
Spaghetti Strap Bags
Vince
Double Bar Nappa Leather Frame Shoulder Bag
The thinner the strap, the closer to It-girl status. Period.
Barrel-Leg Jeans
VRG GRL
Spencer Mid Rise Barrel Denim Jeans Grey
Everyone's favorite kooky cut will continue its reign, for fall 2026. Shop updated washes beyond the classic blue, like gray or ivory denim.
Chord Necklaces
UNODE50
Triple-Bead Leather Necklace
Just picture this beauty layered over an elegant wrap, with a pair of wide-leg jeans. That, my friends, is the It-girl aesthetic.
Cap-Toe Mules
Jeffrey Campbell
Passage Mule
Cap toe shoes are another offshoot of the Chanel runway that's currently bubbling up in fall footwear. This black-and-white style feels reminiscent, without being an obvious dupe.
Culottes
Karen Millen
Faux Leather Tab Detail Shorts
Every it-girl I know is currently marrying her summer culottes with her fall boot collection. Get in on the vibe with a weather-appropriate faux leather style.
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