19 Fall Items It Girls Are Buying Before They Sell Out

The cool-girl shopping list.

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The It-girl uniform is varied and ever-changing. What's fashionable today might be abandoned tomorrow and vice versa—which can make your fall shopping list pretty tough to pin down. Luckily, we're squarely in the middle of fashion month, where the coolest of the cool girls are putting their style on display.

With each street style outing, fashion tastemakers subtly signal upcoming style shifts for the rest of us to decode. This season, the message is clear: Classic fall aesthetics, like suede, pony hair, and tortoise shell, are up in a big way (call it the Carolyn Bessette Kennedy effect). At the same time, more unexpected trends—such as vivid purple, balloon pants, and bug-eye sunglasses—are entering the conversation with the intent to shake things up.

Ahead, shop the chicest fall fashion trends it-girls can't get enough of—from the front row to the runways.

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Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributing Fashion Writer

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.