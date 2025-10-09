Dua Lipa is never not having fun, whether it be in real life or with her nail art. She spent most of her summer experimenting with several out-of-the-box nail designs, from taking on the polka dot nail trend with a polka dot French manicure to the witchy, black starburst nails that she wore to kick off fall with. Now she's wearing a fresh manicure that incorporates another classic print: tortoise shell

On Oct. 9, the singer shared a carousel of photos to Instagram where she's pictured wearing a gold, sequin minidress with oversized gold earrings. She pulled her hair back into a very slick ponytail, but the most extravagant part of her look for the night had to be her nails. If you take a closer peek at the photos, you can see that she's wearing almond nails with a tortoise shell design.

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Tortoise shell is a popular print in fashion and accessories, but it's grown in popularity as a nail design over the last few years. Since it's meant to mimic an actual tortoise shell, it usually features warm, earthy colors like brown and amber at the base with speckles of black on top. On top of it being a fun way to play with prints, it's also a perfect nail design to wear during the fall.

Thanks to the variety of press-on nails on the market, achieving the tortoise shell look at home has never been easier. To put the tortoise shell trend to the test, read ahead.

