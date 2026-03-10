Each week without fail, I, along with the rest of the world, have been religiously tuning in to Love Story. Ever since, I’ve had a newfound appreciation for Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s style. Her signature khaki pants and minimalist outfits made her a bona fide style icon of the ‘90s. Although I can only dream of her Prada camel coat and Hermès bag, I can still borrow from Bessette-Kennedy’s personal style through her favorite hair accessory: a wide headband.

A rep from C.O. Bigelow, the apothecary behind her go-to silhouette, confirmed to Vogue that CBK was a "frequent shopper" at the iconic Greenwich Village location, which carries her favorite wide tortoiseshell headbands from Charles Wahba. All these years later, the headbands are still shoppable there; however, they are currently sold out after New York's It Girls lined up for the accessory after the show's debut. That’s not going to stop me from trying out the chic look for myself, though.

I scoured the internet to find similar headbands CBK would approve of, and my search did not disappoint. I found wide headbands at every budget, so everyone can replicate her signature hairstyle. With one of the headbands below, all of your spring outfits will be instantly elevated, guaranteed.

Article continues below

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors