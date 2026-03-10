Spring’s Must-Have Accessory Is a Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-Inspired Headband
Here's how to shop the trend on any budget.
Each week without fail, I, along with the rest of the world, have been religiously tuning in to Love Story. Ever since, I’ve had a newfound appreciation for Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s style. Her signature khaki pants and minimalist outfits made her a bona fide style icon of the ‘90s. Although I can only dream of her Prada camel coat and Hermès bag, I can still borrow from Bessette-Kennedy’s personal style through her favorite hair accessory: a wide headband.
A rep from C.O. Bigelow, the apothecary behind her go-to silhouette, confirmed to Vogue that CBK was a "frequent shopper" at the iconic Greenwich Village location, which carries her favorite wide tortoiseshell headbands from Charles Wahba. All these years later, the headbands are still shoppable there; however, they are currently sold out after New York's It Girls lined up for the accessory after the show's debut. That’s not going to stop me from trying out the chic look for myself, though.
I scoured the internet to find similar headbands CBK would approve of, and my search did not disappoint. I found wide headbands at every budget, so everyone can replicate her signature hairstyle. With one of the headbands below, all of your spring outfits will be instantly elevated, guaranteed.Article continues below
This headband is designed to be as comfortable as sunglasses, so you don’t have to worry about any pinching or headaches.
I bet this headband would beautifully contrast with my cherry cola-colored hair.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.