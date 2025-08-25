Fall Is My Favorite Season—22 Pieces I Can't Stop Thinking About

Hi Marie Claire readers! I’m Grace Dougherty. I’m a writer, actress, stylist, and poet living in Los Angeles. On my Substack, Jelly Sandwich , I write about living in and leaving New York and longing for it while living my dream life in California—but also about personal style, culture, and the human condition. I’m so excited to be here to tell you all my secrets.

We are approaching a mega heatwave in LA, yet buying more for summer is unfathomable. It is my least favorite season. Everyone still in Europe needs to come home; school is starting soon! Fall dressing in Los Angeles consists mostly of lightweight sweaters, great denim, and sometimes athletic shorts.

Though Los Angeles doesn’t get cooler temps until October at the earliest, usually November, these things have taken up a lot of room in my brain over the past weeks:

The tee is the perfect thickness, and I love the v-neck (I signed up for an email when it’s back in stock). Every cool girl I know in NYC is wearing it.

In the meantime, I purchased the Long Short which will be sublime for my morning walks in and around Griffith Park. These shorts can also last me far into October temps with a warm sweater.

Warm Sweaters

I love this cashmere one from J. Crew. I like wearing it as a wrap or a scarf, too. Very multi-faceted item of clothing. Also great dramatic effect when you fling the arm over your shoulder. I stockpile the 1988 men’s rollnecks; I prefer the men’s style to the women’s (plus perks for my precious boyfriend)—they lean more vintage which I prefer. My favorite classic sweater, nostalgic of my East Coast upbringing (Baltimore!). I have navy and black, and the ivory is currently en route to me.

Liffner Sprout Totes

I saw Reese Blutstein with a Liffner Sprout tote a few years ago and I’ve been eyeing one ever since. I love the pop of green. I typically don’t wear a lot of color, especially not in fall and winter, but this is my exception. Plus it'll last me well into next spring. Always a plus.

Liffner Sprout Tote in Herb Suede $675 at liffner.co

&Daughter Knitwear

Last Christmas I got my first & Daughter sweater (it was on my list). When I think of fall and winter dressing and quality knitwear, this is who first comes to mind. Their imagery by Ana Roque—and styling—really pushes me over the edge. I have the turtleneck sweater which is perfect for holidays on the East Coast (where I’m from!), but the grey cardigan isn’t as heavy and can be worn all fall; versatile to the cooler temps here, but not too warm. This navy cashmere v-neck looks exactly like a vintage Prada one I have.

Dressed-Up Denim

Celine, the founder and designer at Olga Basha , invited me to her studio while I was in New York a few months ago and I got to try on nearly everything she’s ever produced. I left with the Forrester jean, but I’m aiming to get the Petra style when I’m back in town.

I love to dress up the denim by throwing over a silk skirt like this one from Rohe or this from Dôen with a tiny kitten heel. Perfect for the ballet or dinner at Cafe Luxembourg.

These oxblood Martinano kitten heels are high on my list. I love this wine color for fall months, especially in New York. This color reminds me a lot of being uptown. Nothing like a teensy point peeking out behind black trousers or dark denim.

Róhe's Fall Collection

I’ve had my eye on Róhe all summer and their fall collection just landed. This two-way deconstructed sweater is an elevated version of the J.Crew classic. Their styling is spot on- knits wrapped and tied, extra long scarves hanging and clinging to long pencil skirts with high boots. Lots of pillbox hats, furs, and a classic plaid scarf.

And I'm adding this Barbour to my scarf collection to adorn my neck with or drape over my vintage Calvin Klein overcoat that I purchased from Sorbara’s a few years ago. It’s my favorite winter coat. (If you’re in New York I recommend setting aside a few hours to visit Kathleen Sorbara’s wonderful flagship. If you can’t make it to Brooklyn, fall is trickling in on their site .)

Wearing my favorite vintage Calvin Klein overcoat. (Image credit: Grace O’Neill Dougherty)

I love tying knitwear in different ways over a big coat. It’s riveting making sweaters into belts! I’m missing a pair of grey trousers in my closet and think these will fit right in. I tend to lean all black in dark winter months (I know we’re not quite there), but I do have this in my back pocket for when the time comes.

I can’t get enough of whatever is going on over at 6397 News . I bought one of their white t-shirts a few months ago and it’s become my most worn—and I own a plethora of white t-shirts.The stack in my closet is toppling over as we speak. I usually buy single-stitch vintage ones, but they don’t last long or they end up getting too worn from the wash. Here it is in black . I also love this track jacket . I plan on stocking up on some of the long sleeves , too. Also coveting this striped one from Kallmeyer .

Pajama Pieces

Something that is unique to LA that I wouldn’t be caught dead doing in New York City is wear pajamas out of the house (usually just the top). Gap has some of the most comfortable poplin ones. I think these will be next for me. A bit girly! I shock myself sometimes.

Colleen Allen

I have long had my eye on Colleen Allen, formerly a menswear designer at The Row (no wonder I’m bewitched!), since she started her own line a few years ago. I recommend you do the same. In the meantime you can look like a perfect porcelain doll in this velvet hat . I can’t wait to see her next collection out of NYFW.

COLLEEN ALLEN White Velvet Hooded Cap $430 at SSENSE

Don't Forget About...

The perfect three-pack of socks from Baserange.

For turtlenecks under crisp button-downs, there’s always going to be FLORE FLORE. You cannot go wrong with any of their buttery basics. Currently in my cart is this style in black and white.

And last but most definitely not least—if you know me, you know that I've been singing the praises of Dries Van Noten denim for years now. They are likely the most worn piece of clothing I own.