I take great pride in my knitwear collection. Once the temperatures start to dip, you can find me in a trendy sweater on a near-daily basis. Out of all of the sweaters in my collection, though, my cashmere knits are my favorite. Nothing else compares to the cozy softness of cashmere, and from my time collecting, I've determined the cashmere sweaters at J.Crew, Reformation, and Nordstrom always come out on top.

From crewnecks to cardigans, J.Crew's knits have the kind of classic feel you can return to year after year. Meanwhile, I love Reformation for its cool-girl fits and trendy colors, and Nordstrom's sweater offering has everything my heart desires. Between the three retailers, I've built the ultimate curation of cashmere knits. I'm basically an expert on the subject.

Cold weather will be here before you know it. So, now is the perfect time to add to your own collection. Ahead, I've rounded up the best options from all three brands and retailers to make your shopping list easier. This list includes picks from Nordstrom's top-rated in-house brands alongside classic silhouettes that you can buy now and wear forever.