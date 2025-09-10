Cashmere Sweaters Are My Fall Wardrobe Essential—29 I'm Shopping From J.Crew, Reformation, and Nordstrom

Cozy meets chic.

Split image of models wearing cashmere sweaters from J.Crew and Reformation on gradient background
(Image credit: Reformation/J.Crew)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

I take great pride in my knitwear collection. Once the temperatures start to dip, you can find me in a trendy sweater on a near-daily basis. Out of all of the sweaters in my collection, though, my cashmere knits are my favorite. Nothing else compares to the cozy softness of cashmere, and from my time collecting, I've determined the cashmere sweaters at J.Crew, Reformation, and Nordstrom always come out on top.

From crewnecks to cardigans, J.Crew's knits have the kind of classic feel you can return to year after year. Meanwhile, I love Reformation for its cool-girl fits and trendy colors, and Nordstrom's sweater offering has everything my heart desires. Between the three retailers, I've built the ultimate curation of cashmere knits. I'm basically an expert on the subject.

Cold weather will be here before you know it. So, now is the perfect time to add to your own collection. Ahead, I've rounded up the best options from all three brands and retailers to make your shopping list easier. This list includes picks from Nordstrom's top-rated in-house brands alongside classic silhouettes that you can buy now and wear forever.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.