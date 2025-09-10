Cashmere Sweaters Are My Fall Wardrobe Essential—29 I'm Shopping From J.Crew, Reformation, and Nordstrom
Cozy meets chic.
I take great pride in my knitwear collection. Once the temperatures start to dip, you can find me in a trendy sweater on a near-daily basis. Out of all of the sweaters in my collection, though, my cashmere knits are my favorite. Nothing else compares to the cozy softness of cashmere, and from my time collecting, I've determined the cashmere sweaters at J.Crew, Reformation, and Nordstrom always come out on top.
From crewnecks to cardigans, J.Crew's knits have the kind of classic feel you can return to year after year. Meanwhile, I love Reformation for its cool-girl fits and trendy colors, and Nordstrom's sweater offering has everything my heart desires. Between the three retailers, I've built the ultimate curation of cashmere knits. I'm basically an expert on the subject.
Cold weather will be here before you know it. So, now is the perfect time to add to your own collection. Ahead, I've rounded up the best options from all three brands and retailers to make your shopping list easier. This list includes picks from Nordstrom's top-rated in-house brands alongside classic silhouettes that you can buy now and wear forever.
While not technically a sweater, I'm so glad to have this elevated cashmere scarf on all of my flights.
The elevated neckline on this sweater makes it all the more elegant.
This sweater would look so chic paired with a white crewneck T-shirt underneath.
The layering possibilities are endless with this sweater in your rotation.
This is Taylor Swift's favorite Reformation sweater—need I say more?
Chocolate brown is the only neutral I want to wear this fall.
Reformation cracked the code on oversized (not frumpy!) sweaters.
Pair this slim sweater with trendy silk pants for a rich-girl look.
A cable-knit sweater is a must-have for the fall and winter months.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.