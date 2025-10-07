Jennifer Lawrence and I don't have a ton in common, but we do share an obsession with trending sneakers. Lawrence was the person who reawakened my love for Vans, for instance. Just like her, they've become a staple in my trending sneaker rotation. (The same goes for her classic Adidas Sambas.) If you want to get in on her collection for less, I have good news: Several styles are discounted for Amazon's October Prime Day sale.

Before we jump into the trendy sneaker goodness, here's what you need to know about the sale. Technically called Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, the two-day sale offers a range of discounts on thousands of products. There are Katie Holmes-approved tote bags for less than $150, tons of minimalist wardrobe staples, and every style of winter boot your fashion-loving heart could desire.

Lawrence's favorite Vans are a black-and-white classic style. I own this pair too, and love it because it's built for comfort and durability. A similar iteration is on sale for Amazon's Big Deal Days. Instead of the sleek silhouette, this discounted style features a chunkier sole that taps into a sense of '90s nostalgia and grunge. A high-rise style that shares a similar look, but with a classic Vans punk vibe, is also marked down.

Lawrence relies on her classic black Vans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Her black sneaker collection doesn't end there. Lawrence has also co-signed the essential shade of Adidas Sambas. They're an all-season staple that works exceptionally well in the colder months, given the deeper palette. My pair of black Sambas is a constant go-to when I pull together an all-black outfit.

Sambas are a wear-everywhere essential. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regardless of your sneaker preferences, consider this a two-day Amazon sale you should shop now (and before they sell out for good). And if you're looking for new fall-ready sneakers that you can wear for the next six months and beyond, keep scrolling. I found other A-lister-approved sneakers you can rely on.

Shop More On-Sale Sneakers on Amazon