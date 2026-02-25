Browsing Nordstrom's sale section is singlehandedly responsible for making me a sneakerhead. Last year alone, I scored Taylor Swift's New Balance 1906Rs and Dakota Johnson's Nike V2Ks, both for upwards of $30 off. Now, my 2026 is off to a similar start: Nordstrom marked down Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers, all but pushing the "Add to Cart" button for me.

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale won't return until this summer, but with some free time and determination, I scored the aforementioned sneakers for 50 percent off. On any given Wednesday, the low-profile, slip-on Taekwondos would set me back $100. Out of the kindness of its heart, Nordstrom made the lace-free, leather trainers on Lawrence's shoe rack just $50. (I feel like I owe the retailer at least a "thank you" card.)

I've had my eye on the Adidas Taekwondos for nearly a year, since Lawrence debuted their super-stitched, rounded toeboxes in March 2025. Adidas's signature white stripes, plus blink-and-you'll-miss-them ballet sneaker soles, shot them to the top of my wish list. Now, it's as if Nordstrom knew they still hold my top spot. I can finally style the black-and-white Taekwondos the Lawrence way: with the duffle coat trend and a leopard-print bag.

Almost a year later, Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers reached $50 on Nordstrom. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Since I already had The Shoppies (to quote Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike), I decided to check if Nordstrom also marked down the Adidas Tokyo Sneakers. The Taekwondo's equally-low-top, $90 sister—another sneaker fresh from Lawrence's street style—was slashed 40 percent to $54. The Die, My Love star wore a white pair with red stripes last April, which remain $90. Blue patent leather Tokyos, on the other hand, are up for grabs. Plus, they're closer to the color combination in Olivia Rodrigo's closet. You bet I secured the cerulean-and-metallic silver sneakers faster than you can say "Taekwondo."

adidas Tokyo Low Top Sneaker (Was $90) $53.99 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom's "just because" sneaker sale doesn't stop there. Nike, New Balance, and more Adidas options are marked down, too. In seven business days, I'll have an entirely new class of trainers to choose from, perfectly timed to the start of spring. Shop the styles in my cart below.

Shop On-Sale Sneakers Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence