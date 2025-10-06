As fashion editors, we come across hundreds of new products any given season. Every so often, one manages to cut through the noise and get the seal of approval from not one, but multiple members of our very stylish team. Madewell's Essential Bucket Tote has achieved all that, and it has been spotted on the arms of our favorite celebrities. Oh, and it's on major sale ahead of Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days sale.

Think of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days as October Prime Day. It's a chance for Prime members to shop thousands of products on major discount before Black Friday. In 2025, the deals will be running for two days only, from October 7 through October 8. (If you're not a member, don't worry: It's free to sign up.) Amazon, though is known for early deals rolled out ahead of major sales, and Big Deal Days is no different. We noticed this Madewell suede bag —beloved by Team MC and Katie Holmes alike—was quietly discounted today, and my well-trained shopping editor eye caught it while it was still in stock.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes has been spotted carrying Madewell's Essential Bucket Tote on several occasions. You know who else loves it? Marie Claire fashion features editor Emma Childs and beauty director Hannah Baxter; both wear it frequently, either as an everyday tote or as a laptop bag. As Emma explains: "It's everything I want in a work bag. It's big enough for my laptop and packed lunch; It comes with a side pouch and key clip to keep me organized; and it's cute enough to carry with me to New York Fashion Week and stand up alongside the hoard of four-figure designer bags."

(Image credit: Emma Childs)

So, what are you waiting for? At full price, the tote bag is under $200, and now it's even more affordable. It's still available on Amazon in two colors: a smokey gray-black shade that will fit in perfectly with your winter outfits and a luscious chocolate brown shade. There's no telling when it will sell out, though, so I recommend making a move sooner rather than later.

If you're all set in the tote department, several of Madewell's other affordable suede bags are also discounted now. Keep scrolling to shop a few of my personal favorites, and watch this space for even more must-shop Amazon Prime Day deals.

Shop Other Madewell Suede Bags on Sale on Amazon