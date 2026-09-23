I Can't Wait for Fall 'Fit Checks—18 Pieces I'm Mentally Building Outfits Around

Welcome to my personal autumn shopping list.

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We're still a solid few weeks away from the official start of fall (and even further from the first day that actually feels like fall), but already the vision for my seasonal wardrobe is crystal clear. I've already begun favoring several new color stories and fresh outerwear trends, while longing for the standouts from last fall that withstood the test of time.

Rich burgundy and aqua blue have, somehow, worked their way into my all-black, New Yorker wardrobe, paving the way for the most colorful fall I've seen in years. Meanwhile, bubble jackets, funnel-necks, and colorful barn jackets (see: J.Crew's latest campaign) are pre-determined front-runners in my coat closet. The same goes for barrel-leg cargo pants, fur-trimmed cardigans, and Western-coded Ugg boots.

Ahead, shop these and more trending fall looks I'm already shopping.

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Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributing Fashion Writer

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.