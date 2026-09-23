I Can't Wait for Fall 'Fit Checks—18 Pieces I'm Mentally Building Outfits Around

We're still a solid few weeks away from the official start of fall (and even further from the first day that actually feels like fall), but already the vision for my seasonal wardrobe is crystal clear. I've already begun favoring several new color stories and fresh outerwear trends, while longing for the standouts from last fall that withstood the test of time.
Rich burgundy and aqua blue have, somehow, worked their way into my all-black, New Yorker wardrobe, paving the way for the most colorful fall I've seen in years. Meanwhile, bubble jackets, funnel-necks, and colorful barn jackets (see: J.Crew's latest campaign) are pre-determined front-runners in my coat closet. The same goes for barrel-leg cargo pants, fur-trimmed cardigans, and Western-coded Ugg boots.
Ahead, shop these and more trending fall looks I'm already shopping.
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MANGO
Faux Leather Funnel Neck Jacket (Was $129.99)
When I added a burgundy leather jacket to my coat closet last season, nothing could have prepared me for the increase in my quality of life. It still goes with everything, but offers a fresh color story.
Marc Jacobs
Micro Sack Faux Fur Crossbody Bag
I've quite literally only been buying animal print accessories for fall—whether that's boots, hats, or handbags. The fluffier, the better.
J.Crew
Cashmere V-Neck Sweater With Removable Embroidered Scarf
My triangle scarf worked overtime last season. In fact, I relied on it so heavily, I might just pull the trigger on a second style.
J.Crew
New Icon Trench Coat
Can I say something without anyone getting mad at me? Okay, I'm tired of khaki trench coats. Give me something new and interesting, like this powder blue iteration.
UGG®
Women's Classic Ultra Mini Western Leather Boot
You could add Western embroidery to a plastic bag and I'd wear it. So, naturally, when Ugg added them to my favorite cozy boots, they went right to the top of my shopping list.
J.Crew
Pleated Prep Skirt in Striped Gramercy Suiting
I've officially traded in my super-short pleated skirts for longer, moodier versions. This taupe style provides the same academia-coded energy, but in a fresh new color.
J.Crew
Eckhaus Latta X J.crew Art Sweater
Roll-neck sweater, who?! I'm shopping this chaotic-good striped style from the Eckhaus Latta collab.
SEA
Shay Gathered Lace-Trimmed Floral-Jacquard Camisole
It's going to be tunic top/wide-leg pants fall for me. Wear this spaghetti-strap style solo in the final days of summer, then pop on a leather jacket (the aforementioned burgundy version, perhaps?) once the weather gets chilly.
AGNELLE
Elfie Embellished Leather Gloves
Devastated to report that investing in a pair of high-quality leather gloves is actually worth the money. Heartbreaking. Thankfully, these beauties have edgy grommet embellishments to make the purchase go down a little smoother.
J.Crew
Women's 1986 Barn Jacket™
A hot new barn jacket has entered the villa. This pink style adds a soft feel to the utilitarian style.
Marcella
Marcy Funnel Neck Sleeveless Top (Was $85)
If you're looking for editor-approved staples with limitless styling potential: shop no further. This funnel-neck tank is my number-one pick for fall layering.
J.Crew
Comb Pendant Necklace
My own comb necklace entered my rotation nearly two years ago and I still wear it regularly. Buy yours now in preparation for pendant necklace fall.
Naked Wardrobe
Faux Fur Collar Cardigan
Unless my cardigan comes with a side of sumptuous faux fur, I'm not interested.
Haven Well Within
Woven Suede Clogs
It's going to be a clog fall and this woven leather style is one of the best I've seen so far.
JLUXLABEL
Ace Faux Leather Maxi Skirt
I wore a faux leather skirt today and I can confirm, I've never felt hotter.
Tory Burch
Mini Kira Turnlock Shoulder Bag in Red, Size Os
In my heart, Tory Burch can do no wrong. This tomato-hued beauty is just another bullet point on a very long list of reasons why.
AGOLDE
Ambika Utility Cotton-Sateen Barrel-Leg Pants
I've never worn Tibi in my life, yet somehow, their famous barrel-leg cargo pants have infiltrated my closet by osmosis. Test drive the trend yourself with this classic black style.
Salomon
Xt-6 Gore-Tex® Waterproof Sneaker
This fall, we're bidding adieu to ugly rain boots and saying "hello, beautiful" to pretty waterproof sneakers, like these.
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