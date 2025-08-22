I'm a Born-and-Raised New Yorker—These Are My Fall Wardrobe Essentials

As a lifelong New Yorker, I’ve had to accept a few hard truths. First, our closets are small, so a tight edit is essential. Second, the weather can be unpredictable during the transition seasons, so you need to be ready for anything.

With that in mind, I’ve built out what I’d like to think is the perfect fall fashion wardrobe. It consists of knits from my go-to brands like Alex Mill and J.Crew, the hands-down most perfect Sezane trench coat (that several other Marie Claire editors also love), and a few colorful picks that will spice up my (usually) very monochromatic wardrobe. And if you have everything sorted out in your closet, you can also find a few accessories here: the perfect black belt from COS, a pair of stunning silver earrings from editor-favorite brand Jenny Bird, and more.

So, keep scrolling to see what a shopping editor has on hand this fall. Not only do these pieces keep me ready for any weather, but they're also perfect for wearing over the next four months.