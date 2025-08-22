I'm a Born-and-Raised New Yorker—These Are My Fall Wardrobe Essentials
It's time to stock up.
As a lifelong New Yorker, I’ve had to accept a few hard truths. First, our closets are small, so a tight edit is essential. Second, the weather can be unpredictable during the transition seasons, so you need to be ready for anything.
With that in mind, I’ve built out what I’d like to think is the perfect fall fashion wardrobe. It consists of knits from my go-to brands like Alex Mill and J.Crew, the hands-down most perfect Sezane trench coat (that several other Marie Claire editors also love), and a few colorful picks that will spice up my (usually) very monochromatic wardrobe. And if you have everything sorted out in your closet, you can also find a few accessories here: the perfect black belt from COS, a pair of stunning silver earrings from editor-favorite brand Jenny Bird, and more.
So, keep scrolling to see what a shopping editor has on hand this fall. Not only do these pieces keep me ready for any weather, but they're also perfect for wearing over the next four months.
I'm not really a color person, but this bright pink sweater vest is injecting joy into my routine.
I rely on these pants from Aritzia when I don't want to wear jeans—they live up to the hype.
I've been wearing these sleek sneakers non-stop since I got them earlier this year.
I have relied on this Longchamp laptop-friendly tote for more than 15 years.
This is the perfect way to incorporate the pendant necklace trend into my rotation.
After touching this suede jacket in the store, I can attest to how chic it is.
I want to buy this after seeing editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike rave about it in her Self Checkout newsletter.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.