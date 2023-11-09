Forget the Rules: In-Between Seasons Is the Time to Play

When the weather's unpredictable, embrace your most dependable pieces.

Prada coat, sweater, skirt
(Image credit: Éléonore Wismes)
Sara Holzman
By Sara Holzman
published

We put a lot of pen to paper when it comes to transitional dressing, and rightly so. The concept can be confusing, and a sartorial mood can be hard to pin down as the weather fluctuates between warm and cool. And so, we officially declare style rules simply don't exist for in-between seasons. Instead, use the weather as an excuse to get a little more wear out of your favorite late summer staples on a rare 80-degree November day or reinvigorate your wardrobe with your newly appointed autumnal pieces, like sublimely structured suede blazers, cozy knits, argyles, and tweeds. Ahead, some inspiration for the in-betweens.

Louis Vuitton dress

(Image credit: Éléonore Wismes)

Alessia Tweed Single-Breasted Jacket
Veronica Beard Alessia Tweed Single-Breasted Jacket

Leather Trim Graphic Tweed Mini Skirt

Louis Vuitton Leather Trim Graphic Tweed Mini Skirt

Miu Miu Tweed Wool-Blend Mini Dress
Miu Miu Tweed Wool-Blend Mini Dress

Marni coat, scarf, socks, and shoes; Prada sweater.

(Image credit: Éléonore Wismes)

Tanya Taylor Randi Wool-Blend Checkered Coat
Tanya Taylor Randi Wool-Blend Checkered Coat

Tory Burch
Tory Burch Brushed Wool Coat

Wool and cashmere blend coat
Loulou Studio Wool and Cashmere Blend Coat

Dries Van Noten Jacket and dress

(Image credit: Éléonore Wismes)

Sea Macie Quilted Jacket
Sea Macie Quilted Jacket

Dries Van Noten Bobby Embellished Jacket
Dries Van Noten Bobby Embellished Jacket

CHLOE Leather Patchwork Skirt
Chloé Leather Patchwork Skirt

Dior sweater and skirt.

(Image credit: Éléonore Wismes)