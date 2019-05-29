20 Jumpsuits That Make a Perfect One-and-Done Summer Outfit
Just throw it on and go.
By Marina Liao published
Remember last week how you stood in front of your closet for a full 10 minutes only to walk out the door in the same jeans you wore the week before? Yup, same. Mornings are rough when you’re that girl who’s 15 minutes late to everything. That’s why I have a go-to uniform: the jumpsuit. It’s my secret weapon (or no-so-secret, since they’re so beloved) for a one-and-done outfit, especially in the summer. To go the extra mile, accessorize with some cool sunglasses or a bag. Shop the season's cutest, breeziest jumpsuits, ahead.
Zara Belted Wrap Jumpsuit
Best for Day to Night
I’m saving this blush-colored belted jumpsuit for all my post-work happy hour functions. It's easy to move in and appropriate for work if you layer a cami underneath to conceal the plunging neckline. Pair with a little kitten heel, so your feet doesn't tire out by EOD.
Alice + Olivia Cassia Satin Jumpsuit
Best for Mondays
For the days you don’t feel like dressing up at all, there’s this plissé-satin jumpsuit that looks great with heels or booties. It has a relaxed fit and an elasticated waist to help define your figure. If you're planning to rock it at work, throw a blazer over it.
Stella McCartney Tie-dye Denim Jumpsuit
Best for Making a Statement
This Stella McCartney denim jumpsuit combines two of the season's biggest trends: boiler suits and tie-dye. It's made from pure denim and has many pockets for holding chapstick, money, etc. Kaia Gerber wore this exact look on the spring 2019 runway with a pair of delicate beige sandals, if you need footwear inspo.
Faithfull The Brand Dolores Floral Jumpsuit
Best for Compliments
Submit your pre-order now for this printed jumpsuit, so you'll be one of the first to receive it. It'll look great styled with a cropped denim jacket and sandals. Wear the sweet one piece to all those day drinking events you've RSVP'd to.
Michelle Mason One-Shoulder Satin Jumpsuit
Best for a Fancy Gala
“I don’t like wearing color,” you say. May we present this striking red jumpsuit with asymmetrical shoulder straps to convince you otherwise. Part of Michelle Mason's resort 2019 collection, this satin one piece is stretchy in all the right places and perfect for more formal affairs.
Black Broderie Anglaise Jumpsuit
Best for Wearing Everywhere
For your quintessential everyday summer jumpsuit, I recommend this Topshop one piece. The sweetheart neckline and cutout details add uniqueness to an otherwise plain black jumpsuit while a cropped hem allows you to show off your full-of-personality shoes.
Tularosa Marley Jumpsuit
Best for Lazy Saturdays
The kind of great-for-any-event summer jumpsuit that will easily become a wardrobe staple. Beware: This is a piece your sister will probably sneak from your closet and never return. (I'm watching you, sis!)
Le Fou Wilfred Bodycon Camisole Jumpsuit
Best for Comfort
Think of your favorite pair of yoga pants. Now imagine if you could turn that into a jumpsuit for your entire body. I present to you this Le Fou Wilfred one piece, which has the same level of comfort and formfitting capabilities as your beloved bottoms.
Tanya Taylor Rosalind Gingham Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Best for Happy Hour
If you're still searching for a cute gingham piece for summer, scoop up this Tanya Taylor jumpsuit. It's cropped at the ankles so you can show off your strappy sandals and has adorable bow details on the front to reveal a slight peek of skin. For a sportier move, wear with chunky sneakers.
Moon River Leopard Print Halter Jumpsuit
Best for Confidence
You're feeling fierce. You're feeling sexy. Might I suggest this leopard-spotted jumpsuit with a fully opened back for you? It'll wow everyone in the room as soon as you make your entrance at that rooftop bar. Cue the flirty vibes all night long.
Zimmermann Honour Floral-Print Linen Jumpsuit
Best for Engagement Parties
I have my eye on this strapless Zimmermann one piece for all the summer soirées I'm attending. This airy linen jumpsuit is designed for romantic occasions, whether that be an engagement party or a backyard wedding. Wear with your most delicate summer heels.
Chelsea28 Puff Sleeve Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit
Best for Dinner Parties
You know puffy sleeves are in for this season, so work it into a jumpsuit. This off-the-shoulder style highlights your collar bones and won't give you crazy tan lines. Wear with a pair of espadrille sandals if you're planning to bring this one piece on vacation.
Ulla Johnson Razi Jumpsuit
Best for Casual Sundays
Ulla Johnson pieces are crafted with meticulous attention to the details (see this jumpsuit). The wide leg style has a polka dot design in addition to an intricate blooming embroidery and beadwork along the front placket. Sexy crisscross straps in back complete the garment.
Mes Demoiselles Stripe Jumpsuit
Best for Dressing Up or Down
In love with stripes? Then you’ll want this playful Mes Demoiselles one-piece, which features button a plunging neckline and flared hem. Style it with a leather jacket to add some edge.
Lovers + Friends Janice Jumpsuit
Best for Drawing Attention
Give 'em retro vibes with this polka dot print. The updated silhouette keeps things modern. The neutral palette serves as a base for you to step it up on colorful accessories like a red bag for summer.
Urban Outfitters Canvas Flight Jumpsuit
Best for Vacation
Master the utilitarian look with this one piece. Zip it all the way up for a modest look or half-way down to expose your bralette.
La Vie Rebecca Taylor Wave Paisley Cotton Jumpsuit
Best for a First Date
When you want to feel your most feminine, slip into something by Rebecca Taylor. My personal fav right now is this jumpsuit, which has a ruffle trim and vibrant pink floral print. It can easily be worn to your BFF's bridal shower or to the office.
City Chic Swirl Print Crop Jumpsuit
Best for Work
Feeling artsy? Pick up this jumpsuit with a swirling pattern. The design reminds me of contemporary art hanging in the galleries of lower east side Manhattan. Wear with sneakers and a crossbody woven bag.
DL1961 Hepburn Denim Jumpsuit
Best for a Housewarming
When function meets style, you get the denim overall. This bustier-style jumpsuit can be easily layered over collared shirt or simple tee. If you feel like showing some skin, though, skip all that and let the cutouts do the talking.
Frame Painter Cotton and Linen Jumpsuit
Best for Adding a Pop of Color
For the minimalist ladies out there, this white jumpsuit allows you to layer on all the bright accessories you've been saving for summer. Add pops of red, yellow, or even orange to take the outfit to the next level.
