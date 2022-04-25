The Supermodels (note the capital S) of the '90s were pretty much as close to superheroes as we've come. These girls were celebrities in their own right, hosting TV shows, owning restaurants (who can forget Fashion Cafe?), appearing in music videos—like the legendary "Freedom '90" by George Michael—and killing it on the catwalk. While we have Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner to obsess over now, modern-day models can credit much of their careers and celebrity to the "Big 6" (comprised of Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, and Christy Turlington), who kickstarted our societal obsession with supermodel culture.

Nearly three decades later, these models' impact on fashion and beauty can still be felt. A few of them are even parents to supermodels of their own (Kaia Gerber, we see you). Even more significantly, many of these models are still dominating the fashion scene, fighting back against the notion that only the young can strut down walkways or appear on magazine covers. Without further ado, here are the women who ruled the runway in the '90s and will be our forever be out fashion (and confidence) inspiration.