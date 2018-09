See the Photos From Calvin Klein's Spring 2019 Runway Show

Creative Director Raf Simons drew inspiration for his spring 2019 collection from classic Hollywood films like Jaws and The Graduate. Guests were treated to a floor-to-ceiling projection of water while models walked the blood-red carpeted runway. They had the ends of their hair dipped in water, to create the illusion they just came out of the ocean.

As for the clothes, the Jaws poster was stamped with the Calvin Klein logo and printed on tanks and tees. Models walked down the runway in graduation gowns and caps. See if you can pick out references to the movies in the collection, ahead.