Online shopping is great and all, but when retailers make it even easier to nab the latest fashion trends via a fast, easy-to-use app—especially when some provide insane discounts just for signing up—it would be a sin not to take advantage of it. For example, Revolve Clothing offers a 10 percent discount for first-time shoppers who make purchases on its app. And if you're wondering—yes, I've downloaded the app just to receive such a discount. Plus, most apps have alert notifications for new arrivals or sales, so you never miss any of the news.

How does one know what apps to download, though? Well, we've done some preliminary research and found a good mix of options from fashion to home to apps that give you back money as you shop. After all, curating your shoppable app collection should be like curating a collection of books. The more useful ones you have, the better of a chance you'll have in not only scoring secret deals but also scooping up that latest dress or that Instagram-worthy chair before any of your friends do.

Below, we've rounded up the essential shopping apps to download, so you can do all of your buying without even opening your computer. Before you know it, you'll be clicking into the apps below at least twice a day. It'll be your new favorite form of entertainment outside of Instagram and TikTok.

1. Stitch Fix

Aside from getting your clothing fix via this subscription retailer, you can quickly chat with stylists via the app to fine-tune your personal style. (You don't have to be a star to have a personal stylist!)

2. nate

Checking out from different retailers just got easier with nate. This universal mobile checkout app has nifty features such as gifting (allows users to buy anything from anyone online by simply inputting their phone number) and creating shopping lists that can be shared or used as inspo.

3. eBay

You spend hours on eBay at home, so download the app to "take" the site with you wherever you go. Instead of lugging your laptop around, you can now score deals, track your sales, and more via the mobile app.

4. Zara

We love a good Zara find and the only way to do that is by browsing the site weekly. The app makes it easier to filter through the many selections and will help you keep tabs on the latest arrivals before they sell out.

5. Instacart

Don't have time to grocery shop? Just put in your orders through Instacart and they'll arrive to your doorstep at your desired time. You can take back that time wandering down the aisles and use it to focus on other tasks like finally folding your laundry or cleaning out your closet.

6. Target

Target brings you joy and so will the Target app. Here, you'll be able to join the Target Circle, which gives you access to hundreds of deals, a birthday gift, and the chance to support your community.

7. Honey

Honey automatically finds discount codes and coupons for you and then applies them to your order during checkout, so you get instant savings. If you don't have this tool installed and activated when you shop, you're missing out!

8. ASOS

These trench coat street style photos make me want one too, which you can immediately shop through the app. Some benefits to using the app include Apple Pay; ASOS will find a style match from its inventory to any item you take a photo of; and you'll receive sale alerts and promotional nudges.

9. Rebag

When you're ready to part ways with your designer bags or other fashion accessories, drop them off to Rebag. You'll receive cash upfront instead of waiting for the item to sell. Alternatively, if you've been on the hunt for a rare Hermès bag, you'll find plenty on Rebag, plus some other goodies to buy.

10. REVOLVE

Shop the latest fashion trends right at your fingertips with the REVOLVE clothing app. Tip: if it's your first time purchasing via the app, you get a 10 percent discount. What are you waiting for? Start adding stuff to your checkout cart right away.

11. Shopbop

Stay on trend with this app by shopping the latest selections from Shopbop's 1,000+ brand roster that includes emerging and familiar designers. You'll have quick access to the latest arrivals and styling guidance through its editorial campaigns.

12. thredUP

ThredUP isn't your typical thrift store—it's better. Founded in 2009, the thredUP specializes in consigning womenswear, menswear, shoes, bags, and even kid's clothing. You can find over 35,000 brands on here and if you wish to sell on thredUP simply request a Clean Out Bag, which will be mailed to you.

13. Net-a-Porter

Net-a-Porter's app is as chic as the luxury retailer itself, giving you access to hundreds of designer clothing, shoes, jewelry, beauty, and accessories without having to put down your phone. Come for the push notifications on the latest sales and promotions, stay for a wish list at the tap of a button.

14. LIKEtoKNOW.it

The next time you're wondering where you can buy [insert item] on your favorite influencers' Instagrams, just pull up this app. Those in the LIKEtoKNOW.it community can simply tap on the post to shop the exact, or similar, items you see in the photos. Your favorite sweaters, beauty serums, and strollers—whatever you're looking for—is at the tip of your fingers, literally.

15. Etsy

Etsy's easy-to-use app will help you find that special item, whether it be a ceramic vase or a handmade amethyst gold ring. The app features include the ability to organize your favorites, create and manage selling lists, receive immediate tracking updates, and chat directly with Etsy sellers.

16. Chairish

Chairish is a vintage lover's dream, giving home decor enthusiasts a chance to easily browse through collections of classic furniture, art, and home accessories. It's the perfect app to download once you've moved into your new space since you can preview the items before purchasing them using the app's camera feature.

17. OfferUp

If you're looking to sell and buy literally anything, OfferUp is your spot. The easy-to-use, free app allows users to instantly upload any item in fashion, home, tech, beauty, and more. The only downfall is it doesn't filter out scammers, so if you're selling items make sure you have a legit buyer. (Don't worry, there have been plenty of successful transactions, you just have to be smart in a world of Anna Delvey's.)

18. Rent the Runway

Use Rent the Runway's app to easily filter your favorite designer dresses for those weddings you have coming up. The app gives you exclusive discounts and rental reminders—for when you inevitably have to return that Proenza Schouler dress everyone has been complimenting you on.

19. Wish

Wish is number two in the app store for a reason. It serves up super affordable accessories, electronics, shoes, home goods, and more. Because Wish sells unbranded items (great for non-loyalists) directly from the manufacturers, they’re able to offer the products at cheaper prices. If you're ballin' on a budget or just looking to save money (who isn't?), this app is for you.

20. Wanelo

Wanelo, abbreviated from "Want, Need, Love," is a "digital mall." The app features more than 12 million fashion, beauty, and home products from 300,000 different stores, curating the best deals on the market. If you're entrepreneurial, even better: Users can browse and sell items.

21. Tictail

Tictail is the indie one in the app friend group. It gives users a chance to shop new and emerging designers from around the world—perfect for when you've accidentally twinned with the girl in the next cube...twice. (Damn you, Zara!) You can also be on the selling end of the app if you started your own clothing line and are looking to gain exposure.

22. Poshmark

Overwhelming as access to more than 5,000 brands may seem, Poshmark makes it easy to search between luxury and less-expensive items. Plus it offers users the ability to list your own items for free. Yes, for free.

23. The RealReal

The RealReal app allows you to buy luxury goods at up to 90 percent off retail prices, while sellers can earn up to 70 percent of the sale price of their pieces. All of the items are authenticated by experts, too, so you don't have to worry about accidentally buying a fake Gucci bag. (It happens to the best of us.)

24. Rakuten

Download Rakuten, then head to your favorite websites through the app and—cha-ching!—you'll get a percentage of money back, depending on the retailer and how big your purchase is. You're basically spending to save, and you won't feel so bad about it when you receive a $40 check in the mail.

25. Amazon

Anybody who has ever shopped on Amazon knows how overwhelming it can get since it has, quite literally, everything and the kitchen sink. With the app, you can use Alexa to help you shop for specific items whether you're looking for a gift for a friend or browsing for yourself.

26. ShopDrop

If you live in NYC—or plan on doing some major shopping while you're visiting—ShopDrop gives you access to the best sample sales in the city. Frequent users can also score exclusive access to V.I.P. events, gifts with purchase, and more.

27. HomeGoods

If you've shopped at HomeGoods, you know that it's always a mystery which treasures await you in the store. The app, on the other hand, gives you a sneak peek at what's in-stock—i.e. you don't have to waste time schlepping across town if you don't see anything you like. You also get access to awards to redeem when you get there. Magic!