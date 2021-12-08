30 Gifts for Your Girlfriend She Won't Hate
It doesn't matter how long you've been in the relationship—the pressure to give your girlfriend a unique gift she'll actually use is very real. Not to mention, dating in the middle of a pandemic could be complicating things quite a bit, to say the least. Wait, does she have this already? What's that brand she loves again? Is it too soon for this? Save yourself the awkward "Oh...it's nice" (we've all been there) and buy your girlfriend one of these chic gifts for the holidays, her birthday, Valentine's Day, your anniversary, or "just because," ahead.
Hotel Lobby Island Candle
If they're a candle lover (check) who loves to travel (check), they'll be obsessed with Hotel Lobby's candles. Allow us to recommend the brand's delicious-smelling Island Candle—filled with notes of coconut, almond, and vanilla—that will remind them warmer days are coming *and* encourage them to book that trip to the Caribbean you both have been dying to take. Who's the real winner here?
Phenomenal Crewneck Sweater
If she's ambitious and she knows it, she'll love this sweater from Phenomenal, the brand founded by Meena Harris—niece of Vice President Kamala Harris. However, if she's a shy type and doesn't want a humble brag across her chest, consider a gift from another one of the brand's collections.
818 Tequila Añejo
If you've only been dating for about a month or so, gift them a great bottle of tequila from Kendall Jenner's new tequila brand, 818. If you're feeling generous, give them a dad hat or a chic set of playing cards to go with it.
Morgan Harper Nichols 2022 12-Month Planner
Morgan Harper Nichols, poet, author, and artist who has become well-known for her work on Instagram, created a gorgeous 2022 planner filled with her inspirational quotes. Your Type-A girlfriend can always use a space to jot down work deadlines and Zoom happy hours.
Roxanne Assoulin Neutral Alphabet Soup Bracelet
Help her relive her summer camp glory days with a customized beaded bracelet from beloved jewelry brand, Roxanne Assoulin.
Quay Sunglasses
Ten points if you find the right pair of sunnies for her face shape *and* pronounce the brand's name correctly (it's pronounced "key").
JLo Beauty That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit
When Jennifer Lopez originally launched her beauty line, JLo Beauty, products were selling out left and right. This four-piece kit includes the JLo Beauty cleanser, serum, moisturizer, and a complexion booster.
Birthdate Co. Birthdate Book
If they've asked you your birth time at any point in your relationship, look no further than this customizable birth chart book that gives a personalized look into their traits and qualities, according to the stars. Aside from their birthday and birth city, you'll also need to know their birth time, so make sure to be discreet about it...
Telfar Medium Tan Shopping Bag
Telfar's popular styles always sell out within minutes of its weekly restocks, which means you'll need to keep refreshing the brand's homepage to snag this coveted It bag.
Piecework Rise & Shine 1,000-Piece Puzzle
If they're a breakfast person who happens to love doing puzzles, meet your match.
Mother Denim Au Revoir Socks
They'll live in MOTHER's chic "Au Revoir" socks while they work from home or, you know, hang with you.
The Rihanna Book
Rihanna stans will lose their minds over this Insta-worthy, massive coffee table book that documents iconic moments throughout the singer-slash-businesswoman's life.
Levain Bakery Signature Cookie Assortment
Make her day with an assortment of cookies wrapped in beautiful packaging from New York City's beloved Levain Bakery. Bonus: The bakery is now shipping its two chip flavor nationwide for those who prefer a chocolate chip cookie without walnuts.
Google Nest Audio
"Hey Google, play romantic love songs." The Google Nest Audio is a useful gift for your music-loving partner who doesn't want to keep a clunky speaker in her apartment. Bonus points for those of us who are trying to keep our products environmentally-friendly: The top is made out of 100 percent recycled plastic bottles.
Le Moderne Notebook
Inspire her to write down all of her thoughts and ideas in this gorgeous lined notebook. Create a customizable cover to add a special touch.
'The Vanishing Half' By Brit Bennett
If she needs some books to add to her TBR list, gift her Brit Bennett's 'The Vanishing Half'—'Marie Claire's' July 2020 book club pick. Read an excerpt from The New York Times-bestelling novel here.
Women's Recycled Fleece Sweatpant
Since we're spending most of our time indoors, you might as well buy her these cozy fleece sweatpants that she'll live in during the winter.
Pat McGrath Mothership: IV Decadence Eyeshadow Palette
Yes, navigating unchartered makeup territory is scary, but this bold Pat McGrath eyeshadow set will become her favorite palette in her collection. Trust us on this one.
Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle
PSA: Only gift her this chic Brooklinen classic bundle set if the two of you are living or planning on moving in with each other. Otherwise, you might not be her partner much longer!
Missoma Gold Medium Plain Claw Hoop Earrings
Does the name Meghan Markle ring a bell? (Don't answer that.) The Duchess wears this jewelry brand frequently, so you're pretty much bestowing a royal title on your girlfriend by getting her a pair of these earrings.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case
If her phone is always dying, she'll very much appreciate a smart battery case that she would otherwise hesitate to buy with her own money. If she's planning to upgrade, a new silicon or leather case can't hurt either.
KNC Beauty All Natural Collagen Infused Lip Mask Pack of 5
Consider this lip mask pack that will hydrate and smoothen her lips a gift for the both of you.
Anthropologie Brass Wine Rack
If she hasn't invested in a bar cart yet, this gorgeous brass wine rack will do the trick until she's ready to splurge. Cheers to that!
Dr. Barbara Sturm Darker Skin Tones Face Cream
In collaboration with Angela Bassett, Dr. Barbara Sturm developed a quick-absorbing face cream that helps hydrate skin and target hyperpigmentation—specifically for people with darker skin tones.
Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
One spritz of Le Labo's Santal 33 perfume, and she'll captivate the entire room. (Seriously, this is not an exaggeration.) The bottles are on the pricier side, so she'll appreciate you contributing to an extra few months of her signature scent.
Away Travel The Bigger Carry-On
Now that we can (somewhat) safely travel again, take the next step in the relationship and buy each other matching Away carry-on suitcases. (They don't have to match exactly...please get different colors.) Add her initials for a personalized touch.
West Elm Gold Crackle Mercury Candle Holders
If you're dating a candle hoarder, gift her one of these beautiful candle holders instead of contributing to her obsession. This way, you're still supporting her while giving her an excuse to actually use them.
Everlane The Oversized Alpaca Crew
She will never—I repeat, never—say no to a cozy oversized crewneck sweater. Consider it one less item she needs to add to her cart during her winter wardrobe refresh.
Adidas Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas' Stan Smith sneakers look good with any outfit, athleisure or non. They're totally worth the investment even if everyone and their mother has a pair. (Also, you can never have too many pairs of Stan Smiths.)
Chloé Femininities Necklace
If you've been dating for more than a few months, a piece of jewelry like this gorgeous female silhouette necklace says, "I'm committed, but I know my limits."
Rachel Epstein is an editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits culture, politics, and lifestyle stories ranging from op-eds to profiles to ambitious packages. She also manages the site’s virtual book club, #ReadWithMC. Offline, she’s likely watching a Heat game, finding a new coffee shop, or analyzing your cousin's birth chart—in no particular order.
