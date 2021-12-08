It doesn't matter how long you've been in the relationship—the pressure to give your girlfriend a unique gift she'll actually use is very real. Not to mention, dating in the middle of a pandemic could be complicating things quite a bit, to say the least. Wait, does she have this already? What's that brand she loves again? Is it too soon for this? Save yourself the awkward "Oh...it's nice" (we've all been there) and buy your girlfriend one of these chic gifts for the holidays, her birthday, Valentine's Day, your anniversary, or "just because," ahead.