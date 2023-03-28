FAQs

How long will shipping take from Girlfriend Collective? At Girlfriend Collective, standard shipping to the US will take approximately 7-10 business days to be delivered. They aim to ship all orders within 1-4 business days of your order date. Standard shipping is also free on all orders over $100. Please note that Girlfriend Collective do not offer expedited shipping at this current time.

Can I track my order from Girlfriend Collective? Yes, you can. After you have purchased your order and your order has been shipped, you’ll receive a confirmation email containing your tracking information. You can then use this to access more information regarding the whereabouts of your order. Please note that tracking information may take up to 48 hours to be activated.

How do I contact Girlfriend Collective? If you’d like to get in touch with Girlfriend Collective, you can do so via their live chat. Simply head over to their website, scroll down to the bottom of the homepage, and click the ‘Contact’ button. Their live chat is open Mon - Fri, 9:00am - 5:00pm. Alternatively, you can email them at hello@girlfriend.com , or take a look at their FAQs section.

What is the clothing made from at Girlfriend Collective? At Girlfriend Collective, their clothes are made in a sustainable manner. Their clothes are made from recycled materials including water bottles, fishing nets, fabric scraps, and other waste. For more in-depth information regarding the materials used to make pieces, take a look at individual product pages.

What is the returns policy at Girlfriend Collective? At Girlfriend Collective, they have a 30-day returns policy. This means you’ll have up to 30 days after your original shipping date to return your order. All items must be returned in their original condition, unworn, unwashed, and with all tags still intact. Once your return has been processed by Girlfriend Collective, you will receive your refund via your original payment method. Please note that hygiene liners must be intact when returning swimwear and bodysuits. To create a return, head over to the Girlfriend Collective returns & exchanges page, fill out your information and select the items you wish to return.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Offers:

Sign up to the Girlfriend Collective newsletter using your email so you can stay up to date with all of the latest news and new and exciting product arrivals. When you do, you can be one of the first to hear about exclusive offers and promotions, get notified of sales, and even get 25% off your first order. So, head over to the Girlfriend Collective website now to sign up and start saving yourself some cash!

Student Discount:

As a student it’s important to celebrate all of your hard work, and what better way to do that than to treat yourself to a little something new? At Girlfriend Collective, they know that sustainable activewear can be costly, and that’s why they have a fantastic student discount so that no matter how strict your budget might be, you don’t have to miss out. Simply verify your student status using Student Beans and enjoy your 20% student discount on your next order!

Sale Section:

Next time you find yourself mindlessly scrolling through the Girlfriend Collective website in search of something that suits your budget, don’t forget to make use of the sale section. When you do, you’ll be able to shop sleek, modern pieces at prices you’ll love. From full-zip fury fleeces and luxe leggings, to sun visors and workout dresses, you could save up to 50% off!

Gift Cards:

Whether you’ve got an upcoming birthday, a special occasion to celebrate, or you just fancy giving your nearest and dearest something to make their day feel special, Girlfriend Collective have got you covered. With their gift cards, you can give your special someone the gift of money off when they purchase from Girlfriend Collective. It’s a great option whatever your budget, and you can choose from $25, $50, $75, $100, $150, or $200. What’s more, if you’ve left it kind of last minute, fear not! At Girlfriend Collective, you can opt for an e-gift card which will arrive almost instantly via email! Simply head over to the Girlfriend Collective website now to purchase one.

Refer-a-Friend:

Have you got a friend or family member who loves sustainable activewear as much as you? At Girlfriend Collective, they have a lovely refer-a-friend scheme where you can give someone special 30% off of their first purchase of $95 or more! What’s more, you can earn a free pair of compressive leggings when they make their purchase! So, there’s never been a better time for a random act of kindness!

How to Use Your Girlfriend Collective Promo Code