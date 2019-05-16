5 Effortless Pool Party Outfits to Make an Entrance In
The only thing you'll worry about is which cocktail to drink.
By Marina Liao published
Alert: 2019 will be the summer of pool parties. Maybe you've already booked a trip to Vegas to partake in the beach club festivities, or, if you're me, plan to stay local and rent a house somewhere out of the city that has a pool so you can throw a soirée with friends. But once you've decided on your plans—see you in the Hamptons?—you'll need to pack some outfits. Swimsuits are all but a given, but what do you wear on top? If you need ideas, a.k.a. some outfit inspo, I have planned out all your looks, and by default, mine, below. Show up to your pool party all dressed up and get ready to eat, drink, and schmooze.
1. The Cover-Up Outfit
A see-through caftan is the kind of cover-up you need if you plan on 1. drying off fast through your clothes and 2. showing off your bikini. That's why you should opt for this colored gingham print two piece, which contains enough color to really pop underneath a tunic. The mesh material will also ensure you continue working on that tan/soaking up the vitamin D as you lounge poolside to eat and drink.
Shop the pieces: 1. Flagpole caftan, $475; 2. Marysia gingham bikini top ($195), 3. Marysia gingham bottom ($195); 4. Barneys New York straw tote, $47; 5. Hunter Original adjustable slide, $34
2. The Denim Shorts Outfit
Denim shorts are a pool-party staple because they're so easy to wear. Skip the shirt and simply wear your bikini (this one works because it looks like a crop top) with your cutoffs. Arrive to the pool ready to jump in! A panama hat, a woven tote with a pouch to keep your belongings try, and comfy slides are the only accessories you'll need.
Shop the pieces: 1. Patbo paradise print bikini top, $150; 2. Levi's denim shorts, $60; 3. Halogen panama hat, $39; 4. Topshop tote bag, $40; 5. Clarks tan leather slides, $100
3. The Sarong Outfit
If your favorite black sarong needs a little pick-me-up this season, style it with a sequined bikini. The glittery two piece will definitely stand out at the party, but won't look totally out of place thanks to the black cover-up. (We love this one from Melissa Odabash, which has pom-pom edges.) A wide brim hat and sunglasses add to your "yes, I look ahmazing vibe," while cute leather sandals and bag keep your fashionista game on point.
Shop the pieces: 1. Oseree sequined bikini, $295; 2. Siraleah straw hat, $35; 3. Gentle Monster x Fendi sunglasses, $430; 4. Melissa Odabash sarong, $123; 5. Zara crossover sandals, $46; 6. Topshop rope bag, $52
4. The Dress Outfit
In a time crunch? For an outfit that can take you from the pool to anywhere else that day, you'll want to slip into a dress. This one from Mara Hoffman hides your bikini at that semi-fancy restaurant with your mom while a cool straw bucket hat and pair of slides complete the casual but 100 percent on-trend look.
Shop the pieces: 1. Eric Javits straw hat, $240; 2. Mara Hoffman cotton maxi dress, $395; 3. H&M bikini top, $18; 4. H&M bikini bottom, $13; 5. Frances Valentine tote bag, $225; 6. Kaanas slides, $129
5. The Two-Piece Set Outfit
There's an expectation that if you're attending a pool party, you'll actually wade into the pool. But if today is not that day, totally fine. Lounge on a chair is this comfy two-piece set that gives the ultimate resort vibes with your drink in hand. A pineapple tote and espadrille heels keep the outfit fun and light. Do stash a swimsuit in your bag JIC you change your mind about taking a quick dip, though. (Peer pressure, I know.)
Shop the pieces: 1. Jade Swim black one-piece swimsuit, $220; 2. Cult Gaia striped button-down, $320; 3. Cult Gaia midi skirt, $523; 4. Lack of Color straw hat, $182; 5. Jeff Wan pineapple tote, $88; 6. Dolce Vita espadrille wedge, $120
