The 20 Best Swimsuits on Amazon, According to Hundreds of Reviews

Pink Queen Removable Strap Bikini Set

This is the classic bikini you'll want to buy in bulk (and you can, since it comes in 20 different prints and colors.) The straps are removable so your top can be worn two different ways and this one review really says it all: "I put this suit on and looked in the mirror and saw a fierce piece of ass. I feel comfortable and confident in all the best ways. I'm really living my best life in this suit."