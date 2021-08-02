The 20 Best Swimsuits on Amazon, According to Hundreds of Reviews
Scoop them up before they sell out.
By Julia Marzovilla published
By now, I'm a pro when it comes to digging through Amazon to find hidden gems. With summer coming up fast, I turned my attention to a very important category: swimwear. Trend-wise, summer 2021 is going to be all about the little black bikini and animal motifs, but we're all about the pieces that keep you comfortable and feeling your best, so you'll find both on-trend options and crowd favorites in our list below. As you might imagine, the e-giant carries a wide variety of styles, so I parsed a ton of options to compile for you a list of the very best bikinis and one-pieces on Amazon, all of which come with plenty of enthusiastic reviews. From flattering black one-pieces to "look at me" floral bikinis, these are the ones to add to cart.
B2prity Women's Front Cross One-Piece Swimsuit
Best Wrap One-Piece
If you want a one-piece that has all the flare of a bikini, try this black and white option from B2prity, which comes in 16 different prints and colorways. The scooped top adds a daring touch.
Zaful Scalloped Textured Swimwear
Scalloped Textured Swimwear
If you love scallop detailing, this two-piece swimsuit is a must-buy. The bikini comes in 17 colors, with varying styles in terms of top and bottom, and has a high-waisted fit. According to one reviewer, "the bottoms offer coverage, but still show a little cheeky-ness" while the top has a snug, but comfortable, fit.
Tutorutor The Two Piece
Best Floral Suit.
Roses are red, violets are blue, I want to buy this suit and so should you! This one-piece from Tutorutor is available in sizes up to a 4X and comes in a few different floral patterns. What are you waiting for?
Smismivo Black Strapless One Piece Swimsuit
Best Strapless One-Piece
Strapless bathing suits feel so retro to me. This one from Smismivo has all the makings of my new favorite suit: ruffled detailing at the bust, a supportive top so that everything stays in place, and an unbeatable price.
Cocoship Black & Orange Tangerine Fruit Retro One Piece
Best for Large Busts
This swimsuit has 4,300+ reviews and counting and comes in 32 different designs. For those who are curvier, this swimsuit provides ample butt coverage and boob support, though one reviewer noted that if you're smaller on top versus bottom, this swimsuit might not fit as well. Fans of this swimsuit added that they received many compliments while wearing it.
COCOSHIP Striped & Bloom Floral Bikini Set
Best Long-Sleeve Option
Sun protection is vital, so check out this long-sleeved rash guard bikini from COOCSHIP. The mix of stripes and florals means that you can wear either piece with a different top or bottom, too. "Loved this suit...Received a lot of compliments. I also did not get sunburned laying on the beach all day," one reviewer wrote.
SOLY HUX X Women's Wrap Triangle Bikini Bathing Suits
Best Three-Piece Set
If you're sick and tired of wearing the same cover-up, get a bikini that comes with a matching cover-up. This bright green set from Soly Hox is a top-seller, thanks to TikTok. "I have never felt compelled enough to review something I’ve bought but with this I had to. This is now my favorite bikini I own," one reviewer wrote.
CUPSHE Color Black Swimsuit
Best for Vacations
The hues in this swimsuit scream summer and come together nicely for a bright color palette. You'll want to pack this one-piece with you on your next tropical vacation—it'll look amazing against an ocean or palm tree leaves backdrop.
SOLY HUX Women's Metallic Halter Top Swimsuit
The Metallic Pick
The ultimate Instagram swimsuit—can't you just see J.Lo lounging in St. Tropez in this?—this affordable two-piece is perfect for a vacation with the girls. Note: The bottom is revealing, showing off a touch of butt cheek, so this isn't one for a family vacation.
SweatyRocks Deep V Open Back One-Piece
Best if You Love a Plunging Neckline
How low can you go? This plunging v-neck swimsuit will bring all the sexy vibes to your next tropical vacation. I mean, seriously—this suit is basically begging to be packed away!
SweatyRocks One Shoulder Cutout One Piece Swimsuit
Best if You Love Cutouts
This graphic two-toned one-piece from SweatyRocks is basically a bikini thanks to that cutout. The black-and-white combo feels very modern to me, but it also comes in a few different vibrant color combinations, too!
SUUKSESS Wrap Bikini Set
Best Cheetah Print
Buying a mismatched bikini basically means that you're getting four suits with one purchase: you can wear the pieces together or with a different top or bottom! I love this pick from Suukess because the fashion world is obsessed with cheetah-print this summer.
Suvimuga Halter String Triangle Bikini Set
Best String Bikini
String bikinis are one of this season's most in-demand styles, so it's about time for you to stock up on a few right now. This skimpy set from Suvimuga is perfect because it's so simple.
Hilor One Shoulder Swimwear Asymmetric Ruffle Monokini
Best Ruffled Suit
How cute are the ruffles on this one one-shoulder one-piece suit from Hilor? You'll be hard-pressed to find a better detail for this price. It also comes in a whopping 43 (!) different colors and patterns, so feel free to buy more than one.
CUPSHE Scallop One-Piece Swimsuit
Best for Activities
This one-piece, when worn with the removable straps, is perfect for wearing in a game of beach volleyball or, as some reviewers say, perfect for swimming in with your kids. The scallop detail on the chest area gives this swimsuit a feminine feel while the bottom has a high-waisted cut to show off your legs.
Tempt Me Two-Piece Tropical Ruffle Bikini
Best Amazon Rated
Voted an Amazon's Choice item, this swimsuit top doubles as a going-out crop top that you can wear with jeans. It has adjustable padded bras for lift, removable shoulder straps, and comes in 26 different colors and prints. This bikini has over 3,000 reviews, with fans raving about the quality and fit of the two-piece—it suits all body types, reviewers say.
Tempt Me Black Monokini
Best for Full Coverage
This monokini provides coverage but will still leave you feeling sexy, thanks to the mesh material in the middle. One reviewer said, "It was tight enough to give some body shaping support, quality material, and covered in all the right places," while another said, "There's a cute band underneath the breasts that helps contour and hold the girls up..."
Pink Queen Removable Strap Bikini Set
Best for Buying Over and Over Again
This is the classic bikini you'll want to buy in bulk (and you can, since it comes in 20 different prints and colors.) The straps are removable so your top can be worn two different ways and this one review really says it all: "I put this suit on and looked in the mirror and saw a fierce piece of ass. I feel comfortable and confident in all the best ways. I'm really living my best life in this suit."
RUUHEE High-Waisted Bandeau Swimsuit
Best for Hanging Out In
Fans of high-waisted swimsuits will want this cheeky two-piece. The top has a wire and removable padding, so you can adjust the fit to your body while the bottom rides up high to cover your stomach. Since this swimsuit ships out quickly, order it now and get it just in time for that pool party with friends.
Upopby Black Padded One-Piece Swimsuit
Best for Tummy Control
For a suit with tummy control, you'll want this black one-piece. It has a nice ruching effect from the sides to the middle and thick straps for extra support. The swimsuit also has no side cutouts or other distracting elements, so you feel fully covered and comfortable.
Julia Marzovilla is a New York City-based writer covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
