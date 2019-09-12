For his spring 2020 collection, Michael Kors drew inspiration from the 1940s. His show notes cited runway looks with "patriotic stars and stripes in prints and metallic accents," which undoubtedly will make their way into retailers and into your hands. The music also tied the patriotic theme together; Kors had the Young People's Chorus of New York City perform sings like "This Land Is Your Land," "American Pie," and "Somewhere Beyond the Sea." Standout pieces include studded skirts and a sweater with the word "hate" crossed out in red. Check out all the outfits, ahead.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

