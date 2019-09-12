Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video - Show Sneak Peak
Today's Top Stories
1
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Celebrated Sexiness
image
2
Viola Davis Is Named the New Face of L’Oréal Paris
Smiling businesswomen handshaking in office lobby
3
8 Things You Should Always Do After Networking
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
4
We Tried SKIMS and Here Are Our Honest Opinions
image
5
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now

Every Outfit From Michael Kors' Spring 2020 Runway Show

The collection was a nod to the '40s.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

For his spring 2020 collection, Michael Kors drew inspiration from the 1940s. His show notes cited runway looks with "patriotic stars and stripes in prints and metallic accents," which undoubtedly will make their way into retailers and into your hands. The music also tied the patriotic theme together; Kors had the Young People's Chorus of New York City perform sings like "This Land Is Your Land," "American Pie," and "Somewhere Beyond the Sea." Standout pieces include studded skirts and a sweater with the word "hate" crossed out in red. Check out all the outfits, ahead.

•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

image
Getty Images
1 of 73
image
Getty Images
2 of 73
image
Getty Images
3 of 73
image
Getty Images
4 of 73
image
Getty Images
5 of 73
image
Getty Images
6 of 73
image
Getty Images
7 of 73
image
Getty Images
8 of 73
image
Getty Images
9 of 73
image
Getty Images
10 of 73
image
Getty Images
11 of 73
image
Getty Images
12 of 73
image
Getty Images
13 of 73
image
Getty Images
14 of 73
image
Getty Images
15 of 73
image
Getty Images
16 of 73
image
Getty Images
17 of 73
image
Getty Images
18 of 73
image
Getty Images
19 of 73
image
Getty Images
20 of 73
image
Getty Images
21 of 73
image
Getty Images
22 of 73
image
Getty Images
23 of 73
image
Getty Images
24 of 73
image
Getty Images
25 of 73
image
Getty Images
26 of 73
image
Getty Images
27 of 73
image
Getty Images
28 of 73
image
Getty Images
29 of 73
image
Getty Images
30 of 73
Next
Every Look From Coach's Spring 2020 Runway Show
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion Week Fall 2019 Guide
Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video - Show Sneak Peak Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Celebrated Sexiness
image Kendall Jenner Partied in a Blazer and No Pants
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Alternative Views - Life Ball 2019 Katie Holmes Is Living Her Best Fashion Life
Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2019 Show Live
Miu Miu - Runway RTW - Spring 2017 - Paris Fashion Week How to Stream Miu Miu's Fall '19 Show
image Karl Lagerfeld's Final Chanel Show Was Stunning
image
The Sheerest, Most Edgy Runway Looks This Fall
image
The Best Street Style at Paris Fashion Week
image
The Best Runway Looks From Paris Fashion Week
image How to Watch Dior's Fall 2019 Show