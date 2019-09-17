image
Today's Top Stories
1
You Need to Watch Kaitlyn Dever in 'Unbelievable'
US-VOTE-2020-DEMOCRATS-DEBATE-POLITICS
2
Your No-Nonsense Guide to How Dems Are Polling
image
3
6 Spring 2020 Shoe Trends to Watch Out For
image
4
Kristen Stewart Just Dyed Her Hair Pink
image
5
A Peek Behind the Scenes of the Set of 'Friends’

Our Favorite London Fashion Week Runway Looks

Burberry, Victoria Beckham, and more.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Next up on the runway schedule: London Fashion Week. The fashion crowd flew into town to check out all the shows and parties, from Burberry's star-studded runway (everyone from Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid to Grace Elizabeth walked) to Love magazine's bash with YouTube. Though Riccardo Tisci was one to watch, there were many other designers who created unforgettable designs for spring 2020. Check out all of our favorite runway looks, ahead.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

Burberry - Runway - LFW September 2019
Burberry
EstropGetty Images
1 of 53
Burberry - Runway - LFW September 2019
Burberry
EstropGetty Images
2 of 53
Burberry - Runway - LFW September 2019
Burberry
EstropGetty Images
3 of 53
Burberry - Runway - LFW September 2019
Burberry
EstropGetty Images
4 of 53
Victoria Beckham - Runway - LFW September 2019
Victoria Beckham
EstropGetty Images
5 of 53
Victoria Beckham - Runway - LFW September 2019
Victoria Beckham
EstropGetty Images
6 of 53
Victoria Beckham - Runway - LFW September 2019
Victoria Beckham
EstropGetty Images
7 of 53
Victoria Beckham - Runway - LFW September 2019
Victoria Beckham
EstropGetty Images
8 of 53
Julien Macdonald - Runway - LFW September 2019
Julien MacDonald
EstropGetty Images
9 of 53
Julien Macdonald - Runway - LFW September 2019
Julien MacDonald
EstropGetty Images
10 of 53
Julien MacDonald - Catwalk - London
Julien MacDonald
Ian West - PA ImagesGetty Images
11 of 53
Christopher Kane - Runway - LFW September 2019
Christopher Kane
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
12 of 53
Christopher Kane - Runway - LFW September 2019
Christopher Kane
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
13 of 53
Christopher Kane - Runway - LFW September 2019
Christopher Kane
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
14 of 53
JW Anderson - Runway - LFW September 2019
JW Anderson
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
15 of 53
JW Anderson - Runway - LFW September 2019
JW Anderson
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
16 of 53
JW Anderson - Runway - LFW September 2019
JW Anderson
EstropGetty Images
17 of 53
Roksanda - Runway - LFW September 2019
Roksanda
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
18 of 53
Roksanda - Runway - LFW September 2019
Roksanda
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
19 of 53
Roksanda - Runway - LFW September 2019
Roksanda
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
20 of 53
Emilia Wickstead - Runway - LFW September 2019
Emilia Wickstead
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
21 of 53
Emilia Wickstead - Runway - LFW September 2019
Emilia Wickstead
EstropGetty Images
22 of 53
Emilia Wickstead - Runway - LFW September 2019
Emilia Wickstead
EstropGetty Images
23 of 53
Roland Mouret - Runway - LFW September 2019
Roland Mouret
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
24 of 53
Roland Mouret - Runway - LFW September 2019
Roland Mouret
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
25 of 53
Roland Mouret - Runway - LFW September 2019
Roland Mouret
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
26 of 53
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi - Runway - LFW September 2019
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
27 of 53
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi - Runway - LFW September 2019
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
28 of 53
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi - Runway - LFW September 2019
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
29 of 53
image
Erdem
Courtesy of Erdem
30 of 53
Next
6 Spring 2020 Shoe Trends to Watch Out For
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Naomi Campbell's Sheer Dress Stole the Show
Burberry Prorsum - Runway RTW - Spring 2018 - London Fashion Week Watch Burberry's Spring 2020 Runway Show Right Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends "Back to Nature" Festival
Kate Middleton's Best Fashion Moments
image
6 Spring 2020 Trends to Know for Next Season
image
Every Look From Marc Jacobs' Spring 2020 Show
image Kim K. Channels Vintage Versace With a Miniskirt
image Cute Gym Bags You Won't Mind Schlepping to Work
image
A Look Back at Iconic '90s Fashion Moments
image
What Celebs Are Wearing to the NYFW After-Parties
Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 Runway Show - Arrivals
Every Celebrity Sitting Front Row at NYFW