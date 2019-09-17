Next up on the runway schedule: London Fashion Week. The fashion crowd flew into town to check out all the shows and parties, from Burberry's star-studded runway (everyone from Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid to Grace Elizabeth walked) to Love magazine's bash with YouTube. Though Riccardo Tisci was one to watch, there were many other designers who created unforgettable designs for spring 2020. Check out all of our favorite runway looks, ahead.

