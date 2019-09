The second-most exciting part of Prada's Spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection show were the celebrities sitting front row—Nicole Kidman, Alexa Chung, and A$AP Rocky, among others—but even the A-listers seemed dull compared to the bold runway looks. Elegant while still emanating a sense of personal style, the Spring show was filled with texture, intriguing silhouettes, and pretty, feminine detailing. See all the best looks, ahead.