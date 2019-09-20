Tod's Spring 2020 Collection Was All About Effortless Luxury

Effortless style combined with comfort was the name of the game at Tod's Spring 2020 ready-to-ready show, which was designed for the urban warrior. Models were sent down the runway with simple, center-parted hair that looked like it was being blown in the wind; glossy flat shoes and easy-to-carry bags added to the "utilitarian" feel. As ever, items of clothing were perfectly cut and tailored, as is Tod's trademark, with the occasional standout piece that could elevate any look (my fave: the striped black-and-white leather skirt). See all the photos, ahead.