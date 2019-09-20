image
Today's Top Stories
1
Global Climate Strikes Are Happening Right Now
image
2
I Was Adopted by a Sex Offender
image
3
The $390,000 Couple With a Trust Fund
image
4
The Best Emmys Red Carpet Dresses of All Time
image
5
Debbie Harry Thinks Oprah Should Be President

Tod's Spring 2020 Collection Was All About Effortless Luxury

The collection was designed around the urban warrior.

By Bridget Burns and Jenny Hollander
image
EstropGetty Images

Effortless style combined with comfort was the name of the game at Tod's Spring 2020 ready-to-ready show, which was designed for the urban warrior. Models were sent down the runway with simple, center-parted hair that looked like it was being blown in the wind; glossy flat shoes and easy-to-carry bags added to the "utilitarian" feel. As ever, items of clothing were perfectly cut and tailored, as is Tod's trademark, with the occasional standout piece that could elevate any look (my fave: the striped black-and-white leather skirt). See all the photos, ahead.

image
EstropGetty Images
1 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
2 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
3 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
4 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
5 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
6 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
7 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
8 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
9 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
10 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
11 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
12 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
13 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
14 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
15 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
16 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
17 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
18 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
19 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
20 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
21 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
22 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
23 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
24 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
25 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
26 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
27 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
28 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
29 of 34
image
EstropGetty Images
30 of 34
Next
Moschino's Spring Show Held Nothing Back
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
JLo wearing versace dress Jennifer Lopez Wore That Versace Dress at the Show
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, arrive to attend the wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at Villa Aurelia in Rome See Meghan's Outfit at Misha Nonoo's Wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Stylish Black Boots to Wear Everywhere This Fall
Street Style - New York Fashion Week February 2018 - Day 3 7 Everyday Winter Outfits You Can Easily Pull Off
image
The Best Runway Looks From Milan Fashion Week
Bottega Veneta - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020
Bottega Veneta's Spring 2020 Ready-to-Wear Show
Fendi - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020
Fendi's Spring 2020 Ready-to-Wear Show
image
The Best Emmys Red Carpet Dresses of All Time
image The Founders of ADAY On ‘Doing More With Less'
image
The Best Street Style of Milan Fashion Week