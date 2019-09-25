Last but not least, we have Paris Fashion Week to officially close out the season. Shows are well underway in the City of Love, with Dior, Saint Laurent, Lanvin, and more already having sent their spring 2020 runway collections down the catwalk. Maria Grazia Chiuri of Dior focused on themes of nature and biodiversity; meanwhile, Saint Laurent's Anthony Vaccarello declared the shorts suit a trend. No two creative directors designed with the same mindset, so check out all of our favorite looks from each collection, ahead.

