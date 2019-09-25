TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-ARCHIE
Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan and Harry Bring Archie to Meet Desmond Tutu
image
2
Nail Trends Straight From the Catwalk
image
3
Nancy Pelosi Announces Trump Impeachment Inquiry
image
4
Read 'The Fountains of Silence' With Us in October
image
5
15 Minutes With Elizabeth Warren

Our Favorite Spring 2020 Runway Looks From Paris Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell closed out Saint Laurent's show.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Last but not least, we have Paris Fashion Week to officially close out the season. Shows are well underway in the City of Love, with Dior, Saint Laurent, Lanvin, and more already having sent their spring 2020 runway collections down the catwalk. Maria Grazia Chiuri of Dior focused on themes of nature and biodiversity; meanwhile, Saint Laurent's Anthony Vaccarello declared the shorts suit a trend. No two creative directors designed with the same mindset, so check out all of our favorite looks from each collection, ahead.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here)

Lanvin : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Lanvin
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
1 of 20
Lanvin : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Lanvin
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
2 of 20
Lanvin : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Lanvin
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
3 of 20
Lanvin : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Lanvin
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
4 of 20
Saint Laurent : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Saint Laurent
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
5 of 20
Saint Laurent : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Saint Laurent
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
6 of 20
Saint Laurent : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Saint Laurent
Stephane Cardinale - CorbisGetty Images
7 of 20
Saint Laurent : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Saint Laurent
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
8 of 20
Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Dior
Stephane Cardinale - CorbisGetty Images
9 of 20
Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Dior
Stephane Cardinale - CorbisGetty Images
10 of 20
Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Dior
Peter WhiteGetty Images
11 of 20
Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Dior
Peter WhiteGetty Images
12 of 20
Mugler : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Mugler
Peter WhiteGetty Images
13 of 20
Mugler : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Mugler
EstropGetty Images
14 of 20
Mugler : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Mugler
EstropGetty Images
15 of 20
Mugler : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Mugler
Peter WhiteGetty Images
16 of 20
Maison Margiela : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Maison Margiela
Peter WhiteGetty Images
17 of 20
Maison Margiela : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Maison Margiela
Peter WhiteGetty Images
18 of 20
Maison Margiela : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Maison Margiela
Peter WhiteGetty Images
19 of 20
Maison Margiela : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Maison Margiela
Peter WhiteGetty Images
20 of 20
Next
Every Look From Gucci's Spring 2020 Collection
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image
The Best Street Style Looks From PFW
image
See Lanvin's Entire Spring 2020 Collection Here
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Aimee Song on Getting Ready for Dior's Runway Show
image The Bags We're Blowing Our Paycheck On
image
Dior's Spring 2020 Runway Show Celebrated Nature
image
The Best Fall Boots for Every Budget
FASHION-FRANCE-DIOR-CROISIERE Watch Dior's Spring 2020 Runway Show
image There's a Really Cute Fleece Under $30 on Amazon
image Stylish Winter Coats That Will Get the Job Done
image What the Founder of Briogeo Wears to Work