image
Every Look From the Dries Van Noten Spring 2020 Runway Show

The designer collaborated with Christian Lacroix.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Guests attending the Dries Van Noten show received a special treat: For the spring 2020 collection, the Belgian designer collaborated with Christian Lacroix. Lacroix, who shuttered his couture house in 2009, brought his elaborate design skills and flair for the unexpected (see the white feather dress) to the Dries Van Noten runway. On each guests' seat was also a rose with a small label DVN*XCLX. (In the past, it was tradition for flowers to be tossed at the end of a Lacroix couture show as the designer took his bow with the bride.) See if you can spot the Lacroix-isms in the outfits ahead.

•••

image
EstropGetty Images
1 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
2 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
3 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
4 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
5 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
6 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
7 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
8 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
9 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
10 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
11 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
12 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
13 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
14 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
15 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
16 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
17 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
18 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
19 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
20 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
21 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
22 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
23 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
24 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
25 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
26 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
27 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
28 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
29 of 68
image
EstropGetty Images
30 of 68
