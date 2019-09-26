Guests attending the Dries Van Noten show received a special treat: For the spring 2020 collection, the Belgian designer collaborated with Christian Lacroix. Lacroix, who shuttered his couture house in 2009, brought his elaborate design skills and flair for the unexpected (see the white feather dress) to the Dries Van Noten runway. On each guests' seat was also a rose with a small label DVN*XCLX. (In the past, it was tradition for flowers to be tossed at the end of a Lacroix couture show as the designer took his bow with the bride.) See if you can spot the Lacroix-isms in the outfits ahead.

