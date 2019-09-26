image
Today's Top Stories
1
How to Nail Dior's Spring 2020 Runway Look
image
2
Must Read: Zadie Smith's Latest, 'Grand Union'
image
3
Nancy Pelosi Announces Trump Impeachment Inquiry
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-ARCHIE
4
Meghan and Harry Bring Archie to Meet Desmond Tutu
image
5
No Pants? No Problem.

Every Outfit From Chloé's Spring 2020 Runway Show

Natacha Ramsay-Levi kept it effortless.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Natacha Ramsay-Levi of Chloé's next step towards sustainability in fashion? Making sure her clothes aren't disposable. This means not creating looks that focus on the new-new, but creating looks that are more "perennial...and more about the signatures of Chloé." So, for her spring 2020 collection, Ramsay-Levi brought it back to the fashion house's iconic pieces like blouses in white crepe and revived the pleated culottes from her first collection. "It's my way of saying let's calm down," she said to WWD. Check out the spring 2020 collection you'll be wearing forever, ahead.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

image
Getty Images
1 of 49
image
Getty Images
2 of 49
image
Getty Images
3 of 49
image
Getty Images
4 of 49
image
Getty Images
5 of 49
image
Getty Images
6 of 49
image
Getty Images
7 of 49
image
Getty Images
8 of 49
image
Getty Images
9 of 49
image
Getty Images
10 of 49
image
Getty Images
11 of 49
image
Getty Images
12 of 49
image
Getty Images
13 of 49
image
Getty Images
14 of 49
image
Getty Images
15 of 49
image
Getty Images
16 of 49
image
Getty Images
17 of 49
image
Getty Images
18 of 49
image
Getty Images
19 of 49
image
Getty Images
20 of 49
image
Getty Images
21 of 49
image
Getty Images
22 of 49
image
Getty Images
23 of 49
image
Getty Images
24 of 49
image
Getty Images
25 of 49
image
Getty Images
26 of 49
image
Getty Images
27 of 49
image
Getty Images
28 of 49
image
Getty Images
29 of 49
image
Getty Images
30 of 49
Next
See Dries Van Noten's Spring 2020 Collection
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image 9 Pairs of Fleece-Lined Leggings to Stock Up On
image
Swap Your Overused Tote for a Cute Backpack
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
No Pants? No Problem.
image
The Best Street Style Looks From PFW
image
See Lanvin's Entire Spring 2020 Collection Here
image
Saint Laurent Sparkled in the City of Lights
image
Our Favorite Runway Looks From Paris Fashion Week
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Aimee Song on Getting Ready for Dior's Runway Show
image The Bags We're Blowing Our Paycheck On
image
Dior's Spring 2020 Runway Show Celebrated Nature