Natacha Ramsay-Levi of Chloé's next step towards sustainability in fashion? Making sure her clothes aren't disposable. This means not creating looks that focus on the new-new, but creating looks that are more "perennial...and more about the signatures of Chloé." So, for her spring 2020 collection, Ramsay-Levi brought it back to the fashion house's iconic pieces like blouses in white crepe and revived the pleated culottes from her first collection. "It's my way of saying let's calm down," she said to WWD. Check out the spring 2020 collection you'll be wearing forever, ahead.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).