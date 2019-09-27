Isabel Marant's spring 2020 collection was inspired by Brazilian music and its artists. "I was listening to baile funk, contemporary electronic Brazilian music, and it gave me ideas of Brazil, of beaches. Colors, sexiness. Craft and architects that I love like Oscar Niemeyer and Roberto Burle Marx," she said to WWD. Dresses and short shorts were worn down the runway with rope and leather sandals tied at the ankles, adorned with carefree jewels. Every outfit looked perfect for a getaway or staycation. To drive home Marant's tropical theme, her pieces had embroidered multicolored animals and plant prints inspired by the work of Salvadorian painter Gennaro De Carvalho. Check out all the looks from the collection, ahead.

