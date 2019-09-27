Every Outfit From Balmain's Spring 2020 Runway Show

Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing is BFFs with the Kardashian family, so it was natural for him to collaborate with Kylie Jenner on a makeup collection for his spring 2020 runway show. The beauty products were not only used on the models, but are also available to shop online. Beauty looks aside, Rousteing sent out a host of ensembles from geometric-shape dresses to sharp shoulder suiting and deconstructed tuxedo outfits. There were stripes, polka dots, monochromatic outfits—a little bit of everything. Shoes ranged from flat sandals to plexi heels and flatforms. It won't be long before you spot some of these looks on Kim Kardashian and her family. Check out the spring 2020 collection, ahead.

