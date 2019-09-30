For her spring 2020 collection, Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski of Hermès paid homage to the aprons worn by the craftspeople at the brand's headquarters in Pantin, France. She used the silhouette to create smooth leather tops and outerwear that said luxury and craftsmanship at its finest. Every outfit looked clean, effortless, and sophisticated. Given how big the buttery leather trend will be for spring 2020, including faux or vegan, Vanhee-Cybulski is right on track in keeping Hermès' ensembles at the top of mind for shoppers next season. Check out the runway collection, ahead.

