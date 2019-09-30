image
See Every Hermès Spring 2020 Runway Look Here

The perfect outfits to pair with your Birkin.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images

For her spring 2020 collection, Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski of Hermès paid homage to the aprons worn by the craftspeople at the brand's headquarters in Pantin, France. She used the silhouette to create smooth leather tops and outerwear that said luxury and craftsmanship at its finest. Every outfit looked clean, effortless, and sophisticated. Given how big the buttery leather trend will be for spring 2020, including faux or vegan, Vanhee-Cybulski is right on track in keeping Hermès' ensembles at the top of mind for shoppers next season. Check out the runway collection, ahead.

••••

image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
1 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
2 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
3 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
4 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
5 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
6 of 55
Hermes : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
7 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
8 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
9 of 55
Hermes : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
10 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
11 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
12 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
13 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
14 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
15 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
16 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
17 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
18 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
19 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
20 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
21 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
22 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
23 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
24 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
25 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
26 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
27 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
28 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
29 of 55
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
30 of 55
