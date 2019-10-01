image
Today's Top Stories
1
Hillary & Chelsea Clinton on the Williams Sisters
1
2
'The Politician' Is a Messy B*tch, and I Love Her
image
3
Beauty Tips From Women in Charleston, S.C.
image
4
Lorene Scafaria on the Making of 'Hustlers'
image
5
The Leather Maxi Dress Is the New LBD

Every Outfit From Valentino's Spring 2020 Runway Show

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Valentino set the tone of its show with an opening sequence of a single shade. Pierpaolo Piccioli chose to first send out 12 white looks, telling Vogue, "I wanted to work on something universal, to get back to the essence of shape and volume,” he said. “So I worked on the idea of the white shirt, but treating it with a couture sensibility." (These white outfits weren't your average tees or button-ups, by the way—see the gallery ahead for proof.) With guests' palettes wiped clean, they were then treated to the next 70 or so ensembles featuring monkey motif dresses to neon yellow and pink lightweight, voluminous gowns. Models wore sandals for ease. Check out all the Valentino looks, ahead.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

image
Getty Images
1 of 80
image
Getty Images
2 of 80
image
Getty Images
3 of 80
image
Getty Images
4 of 80
image
Getty Images
5 of 80
image
Getty Images
6 of 80
image
Getty Images
7 of 80
image
Getty Images
8 of 80
image
Getty Images
9 of 80
image
Getty Images
10 of 80
image
Getty Images
11 of 80
image
Getty Images
12 of 80
image
Getty Images
13 of 80
image
Getty Images
14 of 80
Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
EstropGetty Images
15 of 80
image
Getty Images
16 of 80
image
Getty Images
17 of 80
image
Getty Images
18 of 80
image
Getty Images
19 of 80
image
Getty Images
20 of 80
image
Getty Images
21 of 80
image
Getty Images
22 of 80
image
Getty Images
23 of 80
image
Getty Images
24 of 80
image
Getty Images
25 of 80
image
Getty Images
26 of 80
image
Getty Images
27 of 80
image
Getty Images
28 of 80
image
Getty Images
29 of 80
image
Getty Images
30 of 80
Next
See the Chanel Spring 2020 Collection
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Spring 2020 Fashion Week
Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 Watch Louis Vuitton's Spring 2020 Runway Show
image Gigi Hadid Saves the Day at Chanel in Paris
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Miu Miu: Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Tune Into Miu Miu's Spring 2020 Runway Show
image
Every Look From Balenciaga's Spring 2020 Show
image
Every Outfit From Givenchy's Spring 2020 Show
image
See Every Hermès Spring 2020 Runway Look Here
image
Every Look From Celine's Spring 2020 Collection
FASHION-FRANCE-BALMAIN
See Every Outfit From Balmain's Spring 2020 Show
image
See Isabel Marant's Spring 2020 Collection
image
Every Outfit From Chloé's Spring 2020 Runway Show