Valentino set the tone of its show with an opening sequence of a single shade. Pierpaolo Piccioli chose to first send out 12 white looks, telling Vogue, "I wanted to work on something universal, to get back to the essence of shape and volume,” he said. “So I worked on the idea of the white shirt, but treating it with a couture sensibility." (These white outfits weren't your average tees or button-ups, by the way—see the gallery ahead for proof.) With guests' palettes wiped clean, they were then treated to the next 70 or so ensembles featuring monkey motif dresses to neon yellow and pink lightweight, voluminous gowns. Models wore sandals for ease. Check out all the Valentino looks, ahead.



