image
Today's Top Stories
1
Hillary & Chelsea Clinton on the Williams Sisters
1
2
'The Politician' Is a Messy B*tch, and I Love Her
image
3
Beauty Tips From Women in Charleston, S.C.
image
4
Lorene Scafaria on the Making of 'Hustlers'
image
5
The Leather Maxi Dress Is the New LBD

Chanel’s Spring 2020 Collection Was a City Girl’s Dream

image
By Sally Holmes
image
CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULTGetty Images

On the final day of Paris Fashion Week, editors found themselves on the rooftops of Paris, thanks to Chanel. For the spring 2020 show, the French fashion house built a cityscape set in the Grand Palais, and models walked between drain pipes and exposed air vents. The collection, which was the first ready-to-wear offering from Creative Director Virginie Viard, was full of Chanel’s signature tweeds, cap-toe flats, and enviable handbags. Gigi Hadid walked the runway in hot pants finished at the waist with a chain belt; Kaia Gerber flounced past the Parisian skylights in a white taffeta skirt and off-the shoulder top with layers of little black bows at bodice; a host of models sported tweed onesies and jackets; and the final look—a sparkly floor-length skirt and top—appeared on the runway like twinkle of stars in a night sky. A city girl’s dream.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
1 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
2 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
3 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
4 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
5 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
6 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
7 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
8 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
9 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
10 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
11 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
12 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
13 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
14 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
15 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
16 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
17 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
18 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
19 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
20 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
21 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
22 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
23 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
24 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
25 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
26 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
27 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
28 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
29 of 83
image
Victor BoykoGetty Images
30 of 83
Next
Every Look From Balenciaga's Spring 2020 Show
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Spring 2020 Fashion Week
image
All the Looks From Valentino's Spring 2020 Show
Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 Watch Louis Vuitton's Spring 2020 Runway Show
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Gigi Hadid Saves the Day at Chanel in Paris
Miu Miu: Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Tune Into Miu Miu's Spring 2020 Runway Show
image
Every Outfit From Givenchy's Spring 2020 Show
image
See Every Hermès Spring 2020 Runway Look Here
image
Every Look From Celine's Spring 2020 Collection
FASHION-FRANCE-BALMAIN
See Every Outfit From Balmain's Spring 2020 Show
image
See Isabel Marant's Spring 2020 Collection
image
Every Outfit From Chloé's Spring 2020 Runway Show