Chanel’s Spring 2020 Collection Was a City Girl’s Dream

On the final day of Paris Fashion Week, editors found themselves on the rooftops of Paris, thanks to Chanel. For the spring 2020 show, the French fashion house built a cityscape set in the Grand Palais, and models walked between drain pipes and exposed air vents. The collection, which was the first ready-to-wear offering from Creative Director Virginie Viard, was full of Chanel’s signature tweeds, cap-toe flats, and enviable handbags. Gigi Hadid walked the runway in hot pants finished at the waist with a chain belt; Kaia Gerber flounced past the Parisian skylights in a white taffeta skirt and off-the shoulder top with layers of little black bows at bodice; a host of models sported tweed onesies and jackets; and the final look—a sparkly floor-length skirt and top—appeared on the runway like twinkle of stars in a night sky. A city girl’s dream.

