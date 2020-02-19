For Tommy Hilfiger's spring 2020 collection, the designer partnered with British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and singer H.E.R. "This collection is for all ages or genders. It doesn't matter what ethnicity you are. I'm into really comfortable clothes, too, so that's what we've worked for," said Hamilton to WWD. Aside from inclusion, the pieces all had in common an element of sustainability: Hamilton emphasized the use of "recycled cotton and denim, organic cotton, plant-based fabrics" in the collection. Meanwhile, H.E.R. helped to create some of the graphic neon pieces and her quotes were even incorporated into the design of the tracksuits and sweatpants. Other must-know tidbits from the event? Naomi Campbell opened the show and models who walked included Winnie Harlow, Lottie Moss, and Halima Aden. Check out the TOMMYNOW collection, ahead.



