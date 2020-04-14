Today's Top Stories
Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Nordstrom's Spring Sale Is Getting Me Through the Week

Design By Morgan McMullen

Let's not sugarcoat things: So far, spring has kind of been a bummer. But! If you want to take your mind off of the current state of the world right now, Nordstrom is hosting its spring sale, where you can save up to 60 percent off clothes, accessories, and home decor. Whether you want to invest in a new set of pajamas for social distancing, spruce up your home with some cute wares, or stock up on spring staples that you'll (eventually) be able to wear outside of the house, Nordstrom is making it possible. Shop our top picks from the sale, below.

1 Harbor Pajamas
FLORA NIKROOZ
SHOP IT

$88
$52.80

Finished with pretty lace paneling, these pajamas will be worn from A.M. to P.M. Trust. 

2 Isle Throw Blanket
MINNA
SHOP IT

$150
$89.98

Found: A cozy throw blanket that's not too heavy once the warmer months kick in. Netflix and Chill has never looked so good.

3 Pretty Pouf Slippers
PATRICIA GREEN
SHOP IT

$72
$43.20

If you're going to spend the foreseeable future inside, you might as well invest in a fabulous pair of slippers. Psst...they're also available in a bunch of fun colors.

4 Swinging Long Sleeve Tunic Dress
FREE PEOPLE
SHOP IT

$128
$49.98

Here's a flouncy tunic that will look good on its own or paired with leggings because, let's be honest, the only thing we're wearing these days are leggings.

5 Bump Set of 2 Short Glasses
TOM DIXON
$67.50
SHOP IT

$90
$53.98

Be the envy of your next virtual happy hour with these bulbous glasses. 

6 Small Arch Hoop Earrings
LELE SADOUGHI
SHOP IT

$68
$40.80

Nobody can have too many pairs of hoop earrings, especially when they come in this fun tortoise print.  

7 Wrinkle Release Facial Mask
SKIN LAUNDRY
SHOP IT

$58
$34.80

Give yourself the self-care you deserve with Skin Laundry's refreshing sheet mask. 

8 Good Vintage Twisted Seam Straight Leg Jeans
GOOD AMERICAN
SHOP IT

$179
$107.40

If you're starting to get tired of your sweatpants, pick up a new pair of straight leg Good American jeans. We won't judge. 

9 Square Neck Smock Top
RACHEL PARCELL
SHOP IT

$79
$39.50

Comfortable, affordable, and professional enough to wear to your next video conference, this smock top from Rachel Parcell is the trifecta of cute spring tops. 

10 Boob Accent Pillow Cover
COLD PICNIC
SHOP IT

$70
$52.50

Give your home some fun energy with this boob pillow cover. Be still, our feminist hearts. 

