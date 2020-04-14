Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
Let's not sugarcoat things: So far, spring has kind of been a bummer. But! If you want to take your mind off of the current state of the world right now, Nordstrom is hosting its spring sale, where you can save up to 60 percent off clothes, accessories, and home decor. Whether you want to invest in a new set of pajamas for social distancing, spruce up your home with some cute wares, or stock up on spring staples that you'll (eventually) be able to wear outside of the house, Nordstrom is making it possible. Shop our top picks from the sale, below.
$88
$52.80
Finished with pretty lace paneling, these pajamas will be worn from A.M. to P.M. Trust.
$150
$89.98
Found: A cozy throw blanket that's not too heavy once the warmer months kick in. Netflix and Chill has never looked so good.
$72
$43.20
If you're going to spend the foreseeable future inside, you might as well invest in a fabulous pair of slippers. Psst...they're also available in a bunch of fun colors.
$128
$49.98
Here's a flouncy tunic that will look good on its own or paired with leggings because, let's be honest, the only thing we're wearing these days are leggings.
$90
$53.98
Be the envy of your next virtual happy hour with these bulbous glasses.
$68
$40.80
Nobody can have too many pairs of hoop earrings, especially when they come in this fun tortoise print.
$58
$34.80
Give yourself the self-care you deserve with Skin Laundry's refreshing sheet mask.
$179
$107.40
If you're starting to get tired of your sweatpants, pick up a new pair of straight leg Good American jeans. We won't judge.
$79
$39.50
Comfortable, affordable, and professional enough to wear to your next video conference, this smock top from Rachel Parcell is the trifecta of cute spring tops.
$70
$52.50
Give your home some fun energy with this boob pillow cover. Be still, our feminist hearts.
•••
