White Jeans Will Be Your Go-To Summer Denim
They're white hot!
By Sara Holzman published
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
Impeccably chic women are always showing up in their flawlessly-fitting white jeans, challenging us to ask our ourselves: Is this the season when we'll finally look like Jackie Kennedy? Yes, 'tis finally the summer to put your white denim hesitations to bed. When you slip into the right pair, you'll re-consider a wash in cream, eggshell, or ivory. For those who fear that white pants verge on the side of see-through, steer clear of flimsy, stretch fabrics. For petite ladies, try out something tapered at the ankle. You might even gravitate towards a white mom jean. For women rocking curves, go for overall structure and opt for a figure-flattering, high-waisted fit. Ahead, we've got nine jeans we can't wait to see you kick around in.
Citizens of Humanity The Wide Leg Jean
A wide-leg silhouette keeps it long and lean, plus we love deep front and back pockets for credit cards and chapstick.
Mother The Flare Leg, Crop Jean
A high-rise, cropped flare will accentuate your waist and show off your favorite shoes. Play to François Hardy's style, by pairing this version with a monochromatic white top and boots.
Slvrlake The High-Waisted Jean
Tuck in a striped tee (here's 10 to choose from) and a blazer for a polished ensemble that says, "see ya at the yacht club."
Trave The Ripped Jean
Add some texture to your outfit with a sightly distressed jean that can be paired with your favorite vintage T-shirt.
Levi's The Eco-Friendly Jean
Add an oversized denim jacket to make these organic cotton jeans your go-to for chaperoning class trips to the aquarium or chilly nights on the patio.
Raey Straight Leg Jeans
You'll likely wear this straight-leg style multiple times per week. Its versatile silhouette pairs well with any and all events on your agenda.
Isabel Marant The Ultra-High Rise Jean
If you love a high-rise cut, you'll appreciate this version that reads effortlessly cool. Pair it with a ribbed bodysuit and gold layered pendant necklaces.
Dries Van Noten The Pleated Jean
Swap out your stuffy wool work pant for these wide-leg denim trousers. Don a shrunken blazer to show off the pleated front.
Jacquemus The Classic Jean
Pair this jean with a pastel cardigan and accessorize with your favorite logo belt and laid-back loafer for prepster charm.
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
Subscription Boxes They'll Obsess Over
Basically a monthly box of joy.
By Alexis Gaskin
-
Looking for a Feel-Good Romance? Read 'The Fastest Way to Fall'
"The slow burn pining, tension, and steam had me blushing."
By Marie Claire
-
Nicole Kidman Shuts Down "Sexist" Question About Tom Cruise
We 100% understand her frustration.
By Caitlin Morton
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Sweaters on Amazon, According to Reviews
Stick a cup of hot cider in my hand and put me in front of a fireplace.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 16 Best Spring Dresses for Every Budget and Occasion
Treat yourself to the best.
By Julia Marzovilla