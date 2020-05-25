White Jeans Will Be Your Go-To Summer Denim

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

Impeccably chic women are always showing up in their flawlessly-fitting white jeans, challenging us to ask our ourselves: Is this the season when we'll finally look like Jackie Kennedy? Yes, 'tis finally the summer to put your white denim hesitations to bed. When you slip into the right pair, you'll re-consider a wash in cream, eggshell, or ivory. For those who fear that white pants verge on the side of see-through, steer clear of flimsy, stretch fabrics. For petite ladies, try out something tapered at the ankle. You might even gravitate towards a white mom jean. For women rocking curves, go for overall structure and opt for a figure-flattering, high-waisted fit. Ahead, we've got nine jeans we can't wait to see you kick around in.

Citizens of Humanity The Wide Leg Jean $200.00 at modaoperandi.com A wide-leg silhouette keeps it long and lean, plus we love deep front and back pockets for credit cards and chapstick.

Mother The Flare Leg, Crop Jean $180.00 at farfetch.com A high-rise, cropped flare will accentuate your waist and show off your favorite shoes. Play to François Hardy's style, by pairing this version with a monochromatic white top and boots.

Slvrlake The High-Waisted Jean $260.00 at farfetch.com Tuck in a striped tee (here's 10 to choose from) and a blazer for a polished ensemble that says, "see ya at the yacht club."

Trave The Ripped Jean $258.00 at saksfifthavenue.com Add some texture to your outfit with a sightly distressed jean that can be paired with your favorite vintage T-shirt.

Levi's The Eco-Friendly Jean $97.00 at farfetch.com Add an oversized denim jacket to make these organic cotton jeans your go-to for chaperoning class trips to the aquarium or chilly nights on the patio.

Raey Straight Leg Jeans Check Amazon $150.00 at matchesfashion.com You'll likely wear this straight-leg style multiple times per week. Its versatile silhouette pairs well with any and all events on your agenda.

Isabel Marant The Ultra-High Rise Jean $250.00 at farfetch.com If you love a high-rise cut, you'll appreciate this version that reads effortlessly cool. Pair it with a ribbed bodysuit and gold layered pendant necklaces.

Dries Van Noten The Pleated Jean $195.00 at saksfifthavenue.com Swap out your stuffy wool work pant for these wide-leg denim trousers. Don a shrunken blazer to show off the pleated front.

Jacquemus The Classic Jean $347.00 at matchesfashion.com Pair this jean with a pastel cardigan and accessorize with your favorite logo belt and laid-back loafer for prepster charm.

